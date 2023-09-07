Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, September 9-14, 2023

Amber Waves Farm offers all sorts of fun

Get out and about in the Hamptons this week to enjoy live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more exciting events and activities, September 9–14, 2023.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Hot Lava at The Stephen Talkhouse

Friday, September 8, 10 p.m.

Don’t miss energetic hits and covers in true classic rock style at the Stephen Talkhouse. Tickets are $25.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Lynn Blue at Wölffer Estate

Saturday, September 9, 4 p.m.

Sip on some bubbly and enjoy the beautiful autumn sunset at Wölffer Estate. You’ll sample wines by the glass and bottle, food in take-out containers and a mix of lounge and lawn seating. Be sure to bring your own blanket or chair!

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Rising Stars Piano Series Presents Michael Davidman

Saturday, September 9, 6 p.m.

Join the Southampton Cultural Center for an evening of exceptional music by Michael Davidman, a classical concert pianist who began performing at age 5 and has a long list of awards to his credit.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Tony and the Lady

Saturday, September 9, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss Amanda Lee and Larry Riso as they bring you the beautiful duets once performed by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. Tickets begin at $35.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

All-Star Comedy at Bay Street Theater

Saturday, September 9, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss an evening of laughs at the Bay Street Theater featuring Sergio Chicon and Ken Krantz, hosted by Chris Clarke. Tickets begin at $35.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0818, baystreet.org

Hamptons Festival of Music

Sunday, September 10, 4 p.m.

Enjoy the final performance of live orchestral music in the Hamptons with works by Dvorak and Beethoven.

East Hampton. thehamptonsfestivalofmusic.com/2023season

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Amber Waves Farm Tour

Friday, September 8, 3 p.m.

Step out for a behind-the-scenes tour of the growing methods, crops and harvests at Amber Waves Farm. The cost is $10 per person and you’ll need to wear sturdy shoes for farm walkin’.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Sag Harbor Farmers Market

Saturday, September 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Don’t miss baked goods, jewelry, seafood, honey and so much more in Sag Harbor.

Bay and Burke in Front of the Breakwater Yacht Club, Sag Harbor. eastendfarmersmarkets.com

Peru to the World Expo & Hispanic Parade

Saturday, September 9, 11 a.m.

The Peru to the World Expo 2023 arrives this year with a new challenge in its 12th edition: the organization of the first Hispanic Hamptons Parade. Starting with a one-mile route of floats and flags at 11 a.m., the parade leads to the historic Herrick Park in East Hampton, where the PTWE Gastronomic Fair will take place, featuring renowned Peruvian chefs. Fair rickets are $250.

East Hampton Village. 201-759 2764, [email protected], ptwe.org

Insider’s View Tour of Southampton Homes

Saturday, September 9, 1 p.m.

View some of the most distinguished homes in the Hamptons with the Southampton History Museum. You can tour the properties in any order you wish and are invited to enjoy a cocktail party at the Rogers Mansion for a lovely end to the afternoon.

17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

Indigenous Perspectives Paddle Tour

Sunday, September 10, 8 a.m.

Bring your own kayak or rent one courtesy of East End Explorer for this fascinating tour of Conscience Point, the original meeting spot of English settlers and the Shinnecock people. You’ll learn about oral indigenous history, plant identification, lifeways and songs. Tickets are $40.

1640 Conscience Point Road, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

Mashashimuet Park Friends and Family 5K Walk/Run

Sunday, September 10, 9 a.m.

Enjoy a walk or run through Sag Harbor to support the renovation of historical structures within Mashashimuet Park. Local musicians and bands will provide entertainment along the way.

Main Street and Jermain Avenue, Sag Harbor. [email protected], events.elitefeats.com/23mashashimuet

Fall Walking Club

Sunday, September 10, 9 a.m.

Meet at the entrance to the Westhampton Free Library to get some exercise and make new friends. The goal of the club, which meets every Sunday morning, is to reach 100,000 steps, which is around the same number of steps it would take to get from the library to “The End” in Montauk.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Painting the Fall Garden

Thursday, September 14, 10 a.m.

Learn to combine colors and light in a beautiful early fall garden. You will register as part of a series that includes classes on September 21 and October 5.

36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Hamptons Business Expo 2023

Saturday, September 9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Don’t miss networking, vendors, fashion, music and food at the Southampton Arts Center. Register online ahead of time.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

LongHouse Landscape Luncheon

Saturday, September 9, 10 a.m.

Spend a green afternoon at the 16-acre garden of LongHouse Reserve, where horticulturist Abra Lee and others will present on your favorite outdoor topics. Proceeds will go to the care and maintenance of the LongHouse Garden.

18 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Celebrate Hispanic Art

Tuesday, September 12, 4 p.m.

Learn about the artistic achievements of artists like Pablo Picasso and Joan Miro, as well as Mexican artists, during this special Zoom presentation. You’ll also virtually tour the barn studio where Jackson Pollock made his famous drip paintings. The artist was inspired by many Hispanic influences.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Harvest Tea with Author Margaret M. Johnson

Wednesday, September 13, 2 p.m.

Join cookbook author Margaret M. Johnson for a tea complete with Waldorf chicken salad, apple tarts, tea bread and prosecco. You’ll need to pre-register and bring your own teacup and saucer. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quogue.librarycalendar.com

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Colorful Interpretations

On view from September 13 through October 9

Don’t miss the early days of this bright and exciting new exhibit at the White Room Gallery, which is open every day except Mondays from 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

2415 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Parrish Art Museum 2023 Road Show at SoFo: The Outdoor Sculpture of Hiroyuki Hamada

On view through October 10

Don’t miss the opening weekend of this site-specific exhibition at SoFo, where nature will work hand-in-hand with art. An opening reception for the artist will be held on Saturday, September 9, at 3 p.m.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Lee Krasner: Portrait in Green

On view through October 29

Don’t miss your chance to view Lee Krasner’s iconic painting, as well as Mark Patiky’s color photographs of her creating art. You’ll also be able to enjoy a collection of her 1969 gouaches on handmade Howell paper.

890 Springs-Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-324-4929, stonybrook.edu/commcms/pkhouse

