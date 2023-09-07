Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, September 9-14, 2023
Get out and about in the Hamptons this week to enjoy live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more exciting events and activities, September 9–14, 2023.
HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS
Hot Lava at The Stephen Talkhouse
Friday, September 8, 10 p.m.
Don’t miss energetic hits and covers in true classic rock style at the Stephen Talkhouse. Tickets are $25.
161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com
Lynn Blue at Wölffer Estate
Saturday, September 9, 4 p.m.
Sip on some bubbly and enjoy the beautiful autumn sunset at Wölffer Estate. You’ll sample wines by the glass and bottle, food in take-out containers and a mix of lounge and lawn seating. Be sure to bring your own blanket or chair!
139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com
Rising Stars Piano Series Presents Michael Davidman
Saturday, September 9, 6 p.m.
Join the Southampton Cultural Center for an evening of exceptional music by Michael Davidman, a classical concert pianist who began performing at age 5 and has a long list of awards to his credit.
25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org
Tony and the Lady
Saturday, September 9, 8 p.m.
Don’t miss Amanda Lee and Larry Riso as they bring you the beautiful duets once performed by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. Tickets begin at $35.
76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org
All-Star Comedy at Bay Street Theater
Saturday, September 9, 8 p.m.
Don’t miss an evening of laughs at the Bay Street Theater featuring Sergio Chicon and Ken Krantz, hosted by Chris Clarke. Tickets begin at $35.
1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0818, baystreet.org
Hamptons Festival of Music
Sunday, September 10, 4 p.m.
Enjoy the final performance of live orchestral music in the Hamptons with works by Dvorak and Beethoven.
East Hampton. thehamptonsfestivalofmusic.com/2023season
HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Amber Waves Farm Tour
Friday, September 8, 3 p.m.
Step out for a behind-the-scenes tour of the growing methods, crops and harvests at Amber Waves Farm. The cost is $10 per person and you’ll need to wear sturdy shoes for farm walkin’.
367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org
Sag Harbor Farmers Market
Saturday, September 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Don’t miss baked goods, jewelry, seafood, honey and so much more in Sag Harbor.
Bay and Burke in Front of the Breakwater Yacht Club, Sag Harbor. eastendfarmersmarkets.com
Peru to the World Expo & Hispanic Parade
Saturday, September 9, 11 a.m.
The Peru to the World Expo 2023 arrives this year with a new challenge in its 12th edition: the organization of the first Hispanic Hamptons Parade. Starting with a one-mile route of floats and flags at 11 a.m., the parade leads to the historic Herrick Park in East Hampton, where the PTWE Gastronomic Fair will take place, featuring renowned Peruvian chefs. Fair rickets are $250.
East Hampton Village. 201-759 2764, [email protected], ptwe.org
Insider’s View Tour of Southampton Homes
Saturday, September 9, 1 p.m.
View some of the most distinguished homes in the Hamptons with the Southampton History Museum. You can tour the properties in any order you wish and are invited to enjoy a cocktail party at the Rogers Mansion for a lovely end to the afternoon.
17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org
Indigenous Perspectives Paddle Tour
Sunday, September 10, 8 a.m.
Bring your own kayak or rent one courtesy of East End Explorer for this fascinating tour of Conscience Point, the original meeting spot of English settlers and the Shinnecock people. You’ll learn about oral indigenous history, plant identification, lifeways and songs. Tickets are $40.
1640 Conscience Point Road, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org
Mashashimuet Park Friends and Family 5K Walk/Run
Sunday, September 10, 9 a.m.
Enjoy a walk or run through Sag Harbor to support the renovation of historical structures within Mashashimuet Park. Local musicians and bands will provide entertainment along the way.
Main Street and Jermain Avenue, Sag Harbor. [email protected], events.elitefeats.com/23mashashimuet
Fall Walking Club
Sunday, September 10, 9 a.m.
Meet at the entrance to the Westhampton Free Library to get some exercise and make new friends. The goal of the club, which meets every Sunday morning, is to reach 100,000 steps, which is around the same number of steps it would take to get from the library to “The End” in Montauk.
7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net
Painting the Fall Garden
Thursday, September 14, 10 a.m.
Learn to combine colors and light in a beautiful early fall garden. You will register as part of a series that includes classes on September 21 and October 5.
36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org
ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS
Hamptons Business Expo 2023
Saturday, September 9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Don’t miss networking, vendors, fashion, music and food at the Southampton Arts Center. Register online ahead of time.
25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org
LongHouse Landscape Luncheon
Saturday, September 9, 10 a.m.
Spend a green afternoon at the 16-acre garden of LongHouse Reserve, where horticulturist Abra Lee and others will present on your favorite outdoor topics. Proceeds will go to the care and maintenance of the LongHouse Garden.
18 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org
Celebrate Hispanic Art
Tuesday, September 12, 4 p.m.
Learn about the artistic achievements of artists like Pablo Picasso and Joan Miro, as well as Mexican artists, during this special Zoom presentation. You’ll also virtually tour the barn studio where Jackson Pollock made his famous drip paintings. The artist was inspired by many Hispanic influences.
159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org
Harvest Tea with Author Margaret M. Johnson
Wednesday, September 13, 2 p.m.
Join cookbook author Margaret M. Johnson for a tea complete with Waldorf chicken salad, apple tarts, tea bread and prosecco. You’ll need to pre-register and bring your own teacup and saucer. Books will be available for purchase and signing.
90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quogue.librarycalendar.com
HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS
Colorful Interpretations
On view from September 13 through October 9
Don’t miss the early days of this bright and exciting new exhibit at the White Room Gallery, which is open every day except Mondays from 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
2415 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery
Parrish Art Museum 2023 Road Show at SoFo: The Outdoor Sculpture of Hiroyuki Hamada
On view through October 10
Don’t miss the opening weekend of this site-specific exhibition at SoFo, where nature will work hand-in-hand with art. An opening reception for the artist will be held on Saturday, September 9, at 3 p.m.
377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org
Lee Krasner: Portrait in Green
On view through October 29
Don’t miss your chance to view Lee Krasner’s iconic painting, as well as Mark Patiky’s color photographs of her creating art. You’ll also be able to enjoy a collection of her 1969 gouaches on handmade Howell paper.
890 Springs-Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-324-4929, stonybrook.edu/commcms/pkhouse
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.