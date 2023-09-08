Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, September 9–14, 2023

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, an art exhibition, outdoor adventures and more local fun events this week, September 9–14, 2023

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Michael Also at Osprey’s Dominion

Saturday, September 9, 1 p.m.

Don’t miss the stunning guitar songs of Michael Also while taking in the scenery at Osprey’s Dominion. Tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

44074 Main Road, Peconic. 631-765-6188, ospreysdominion.com

Jeff LeBlanc at Terra Vite Vineyard

Saturday, September 9, 1 p.m.

Don’t miss the sounds of singer/songwriter Jeff LeBlanc at Terra Vite Vineyard, known for its lovely atmosphere and crisp whites and rosés.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Erin Chase at Pindar Vineyards

Saturday, September 9, 1:30 p.m.

Enjoy the pop-rock sounds of Erin Chase in the Pavilion at Pindar Vineyards. Wine must be purchased on the property.

37645 NY-25, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Fireside Fridays at Suhru

Friday, September 8, 4-7 p.m.

Enjoy wine, cheese and charcuterie while taking in a beautiful autumn sunset at Suhru Wines. And don’t forget to sample the s’mores plate option with custom-made merlot-infused dark chocolate! Reservations are recommended.

28735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8127, suhruwines.com

Shelter Island Electric Bike Experience

Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10

Register ahead of time to tour one of the East End’s hidden treasures. You’ll hop on the Shelter Island Ferry at Greenport and explore the island, complete with a visit to Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Return to Greenport for refreshments and shopping after your tour.

100 3rd Street, Greenport. 631-276-9840, electricbikesagogo.com

42nd Annual Hallockville Country Fair

Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Don’t miss this exciting tradition with activities for the whole family, including historic tours, vendors, live music, tractor pulls, a petting zoo and food trucks. Tickets are $12 and free for kiddos under age 2. Family tickets are also available.

6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org

North Fork Foodie Tour

Sunday, September 10, 10 a.m.

Join the North Fork Reform Synagogue for a day of touring local vineyards, farms and artisans who have dedicated their lives to the art of fine food and drink. Talks and demonstrations are part of the tour. Tickets are $30 and kids under age 12 are free.

3005 Youngs Avenue, Southold. northforkfoodietour.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Vintners’ Harvest Dinner

Sunday, September 10, 4:30 p.m.

Don’t miss a fresh farm-to-table dinner presented by Chef Lauren Lombardi and complete with Sparkling Pointe wine pairings. Book your group of one to 12 guests at least three days in advance.

39750 County Road 48, Southold. 631-765-0200, sparklingpointe.com

Mushroom Farm Tour

Tuesday, September 12, 10 a.m.

Enjoy this tour of the Mattituck Mushrooms Farm with the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library. You’ll learn about how varieties like Shiitake, Pink Oyster and King Trumpet are grown. Registration is required.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com

Once Upon an Island: Caribbean Barbecue

Thursday, September 14, 5:30 p.m.

Join pitmaster Brian Collins at the Mattituck-Laurel Library for Caribbean-flavored cuisine like jerk chicken, pulled pork, rice and pigeon peas with Caribbean slaw. There is a $10 registration fee.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurel.librarycalendar.com

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Eric Stefanski: God Bless Us Romantics

On view through September 17

Eric Stefanski’s solo exhibition, God Bless Us Romantics, remains on view at Very Special, VSOP Projects’ new exhibition space.

200 Main Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

