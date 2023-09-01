Dan’s Picks: 10 Things to Do Labor Day Weekend in the Hamptons & North Fork

Antoine Verglas photograph at Montauk Beach House

Check out the Dan’s Papers editorial team’s top picks (in order of date and time) for things to do in the Hamptons and North Fork this Labor Day weekend, September 1–4, 2023.

10 Hamptons & North Fork Things to Do

Photographer Antoine Verglas at Montauk Beach House

Friday-Monday, September 1-4

Enjoy a selection of prints by French photographer Antoine Verglas who made his career in New York capturing the greatest top models in the world for prestigious magazines such as Elle, Esquire, GQ, Maxim, Sports Illustrated, and Vogue. Visitors to the Montauk Beach House will be treated to prints featuring familiar faces, including Gisele Bündchen, Cindy Crawford, Penelope Cruz, Pamela Anderson, Angelina Jolie and Claudia Schiffer.

55 S Elmwood Avenue, Montauk, 631-668-2112, thembh.com

Labor Day Weekend at Gurney’s

Friday-Monday, September 1-4

Celebrate the end of summer at Gurney’s, where the weekend includes a winemaker dinner, mixology classes, live DJs, wellness classes and a breakfast buffet. There are also bonfires, ice cream hours and movies for the kiddos.

290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com

Shinnecock Powwow

Friday-Monday, September 1-4

Celebrate one of the largest Native American gatherings on the East Coast in the Hamptons. Enjoy drum and dance contests, food, crafts and three sunset firelightings. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children, seniors and military members.

Southampton. 631-283-6143, shinnecock-nsn.gov/annual-powwow

Hampton Classic Horse Show

Through Sunday, September 3

Round out the summer in style at the Hampton Classic, one of the largest horse shows in the country, featuring the finest riders from around the world competing for over $800,000 in prize money. While you’re there, enjoy 80 on-site shops, lots of international food options and daily activities in the kids area.

240 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3177, hamptonclassic.com

Labor Day Weekend at Sticks and Stones Comedy Club

Friday, September 1 (7 and 9 p.m.) and Saturday, September 2 (10:30 p.m.)

See hilarious stand-up comedy from Marina Franklin and Matt Ritter in two shows on Friday night, and D’yan Forest, who holds the Guinness World Records title for the Oldest Working Female Comedian in the World at 89 years young, on Saturday — all at the new Sticks and Stones Comedy Club at the Southampton Cultural Center.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 917–855–4828, sticksandstonescomedyclub.com

Snapping Turtles─Andy Sabin’s Annual Prehistoric Monster Hunt

Saturday, September 2, 10 a.m.

Of ancient lineage, snapping turtle can grow to a length of three feet from head to tail and weigh as much as 70 pounds. These creatures will be the main subject of this annual adventure with Andy Sabin, President, South Fork Natural History Museum (SOFO) Board of Directors. You’ll also get to know the Eastern Painted Turtle and perhaps meet up with the aptly named Stinkpot Turtle. Children love this annual walk!

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. sofo.org

Coopers Beach Sandcastle Contest

Saturday, September 2, noon

If your little ones love to play in the sand, bring them to Coopers Beach, where there will be sandcastle contests and a special children’s category. Prizes will be provided by generous Southampton Village merchants.

268 Meadow Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org/DocumentCenter/View/1600/Coopers-Beach-Sandcastle-Contest-Saturday-922023

CRESLI/Viking Fleet Whale Watch

Sunday, September 3, 2 p.m.

Join Viking Fleet and CRESLI to look for whales, dolphins, turtles and seabirds in Montauk. Be sure to bring your sunscreen; food and beverages will be available for purchase onboard.

462 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-5700, cresli.org

The Hamptons Festival of Music

Sunday, September 3, 4 p.m.

Don’t miss orchestral music in the Hamptons featuring guest guitarist Pepe Romero and works by Haydn, Wagner and Mendelssohn.

East Hampton. 631-204-3131, thehamptonsfestivalofmusic.com

Arborescent II: National Juried Exhibition

On view through September 24

Head to the Alex Ferrone Gallery to view 30 selected works from two dozen national artists working in mediums like photography, printmaking and sculpture, all on the theme of trees.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com