Westhampton Beach Dining, Bedell Cellars Harvest & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Boom Burgers with fries and onion rings

Let’s be honest: We all love taking a day trip out of town and discovering someplace new, different and exciting. I’m sure we can all agree that with every trip, there needs to be good food. Well, lucky for you, because Westhampton Beach marks all of the boxes.

Westhampton Beach is home to numerous outstanding restaurants. Boom Burger has much to offer, as said on their website: “Burgers, wings and beyond.” The restaurant offers an endless amount of burger variations and styles, such as the Kiss of Death and the Muchacho Nacho, along with a make-your-own burger option. In terms of wings, they have a bountiful amount of sauces as well as some rubs; good luck choosing.

As for sides, they have everything you could possibly think of — fried pickles, corn fritters, fries, onion rings, mac and cheese, mozzarella sticks, et cetera. On top of everything, they also have salads and milkshakes. At the end of all that, if you’re looking for something sweet, they have deep-fried Oreos, deep-fried Pop Tarts and fried PB&Js. Yes, you heard us right. Fried PB&J sounds like a genius idea to us.

Sushi 1 Restaurant is a hidden gem in WHB that serves high-quality Japanese cuisine and sushi, and it has been doing so for the past 20 years. The restaurant serves favorites such as gyoza, shumai, sashimi, tempura, teriyaki and numerous rolls. What makes Sushi 1 so special is its rice: Instead of brown or white rice, they serve Haiga rice. This rice uses a unique milling process that preserves the rice germ, which is nutritionally dense, while removing the rice bran. Haiga rice is easier to digest, is more nutritious and is as flavorful as white rice. Indoor seating here is limited, so make sure to make a reservation!

Nothing says fall like wine! And Bedell Cellars is kicking off the fall harvest season with a day of great events on Saturday, October 14. Starting at noon, a raclette pop-up party will feature delicious melty cheese poured over a warm pretzel and lush potatoes. Got your attention yet? Local fromagier Hamptons Raclette will be serving gooey goodness until 4 p.m. accompanied by live music from Jeff LeBlanc. RSVP at bedellcellars.com/events-calendar-list.

Starting at 5 p.m. celebrate the 2023 harvest and taste the newly released ’19 Musée at a sunset cocktail party! Enjoy a sparkling welcome and passed appetizers by Fyr & Salt. Winemaker Rich Olsen-Harbich will be on site to talk about the harvest and Bedell’s winemaking philosophy and sustainable farming practices. Purchase tickets online.

Nick & Toni’s is bringing back their popular and deliciously curated #WineWednesday Workshops. Spearheaded by Honest Man Hospitality beverage director Chimene Visser Macnaughton, this collaboration with Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits is in its 1oth year on the East End, offering certification-level seminars designed around themed tasting flights.

Held each Wednesday from 5:30–7 p.m., classes are $35 per class in advance, and the ticket includes tasting sheets, crystal tasting stems and small plates from Nick & Toni’s kitchen. Kicking off October 18 with the theme of “What We’re Drinking — Back to School Night edition,” the series is open for reservations at resy.com/cities/li/nick-and-tonis.

Hampton Eats, the new food court outpost in East Hampton, is bringing all of the East End’s favorite brands to one location. From Eli’s Bread and Villa Italian Specialties to WHB’s Beach Bakery and Stuart’s Seafood, the options are bountiful. Add to that fresh juices, smoothies, boba tea, froyo and specialty Hampton Coffee Company drinks, and you have a ton of delicious options under one roof!

Hampton Eats also designs custom cakes — birthday, anniversary, wedding, whatever the occasion — so you can design your cake from several choices. Stay tuned for lots of promotions by signing up for their newsletter and follow Hampton Eats on social media.

Did You Know?

If you’re looking for some flavorful and tasty smoothies, Damark’s Market in East Hampton offers a wide assortment of smoothies, acai bowls and juices to choose from, as well as a make-your-own option. Tip: Try the No. 1 Acai Bowl. You won’t be disappointed.

Bits and Bites:

Save the date! Long Island Restaurant Week is well on its way! This year, it’ll be taking place from October 29 to November 5.

The Backyard Restaurant at Solé East in Montauk recently launched their Fall Fireside Menu! New fall dishes consist of their Butternut Squash Soup, Apple and Prosciutto Flatbread, Lamb Ragu Paccheri, Grilled Swordfish and more.

Pierre’s in Bridgehampton has daily dinner specials for every day of the week at a special price.

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More in East Hampton has weekly lunch and dinner specials, as well as a soup of the week! Make sure to check it out.

The Clam Bar at Napeague will stay open through October 29, so there is still time to get that lobster roll you’ve been dying for!

Food Quote:

“It is the food which you furnish to your mind that determines the whole character of your life.” -Emmet Fox