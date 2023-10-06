Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, October 7-12, 2023
Get out and about with your kids for a week full of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons & North Fork, October 7-12, 2023.
Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week
Long Pond Greenbelt’s Annual Celebration
Saturday, October 7, 10 a.m.
Bring out the whole family for guided trail walks, games, face-painting, crafts, storytime, music and “meet the animal” shows at the South Fork History Museum. Complimentary refreshments and ice cream will be served.
377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-745-0689, sofo.org
Sound & Skate Festival 2023
Saturday, October 7, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
You and your youngsters can enjoy live music, vendors, a painting showcase and food trucks at the Greenport Skate Park. There will also be a food drive, so bring a canned donation!
170 Moores Lane, Greenport. greenportskatepark.org/skatepark-festival
Spooky Minecraft Gaming
Saturday, October 7, 1 p.m.
Your little gamer in grades K–5 can meet in the Innovation Lab of the Quogue Library to develop academic and social skills through the world of Minecraft. Registration is required.
90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org
Tree Time Toddlers
Tuesday, October 10, 10 a.m.
Enjoy this exciting storytime for little nature lovers ages 2–4 at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge. There will be a story, nature experience and craft. Reservations are required.
3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org
DIY Flour Tortillas
Thursday, October 12, 4 p.m.
Bring your little chef ages K–3 to the Children’s Program Room at the Westhampton Free Library, where they will make their own tortillas, read a story and dance with Ms. Marie.
7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net
Family Fun Attractions on the East End
Get your little readers excited about the written word at this charming bookstore with a great children’s section and board games. The shop is easy to navigate, and the staff is friendly and helpful.
41 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com
Bring your kiddos to this popular spot in the Hamptons for bowling, an arcade, crane games, mini-golf and tasty treats.
174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com
Crazy Beans
Don’t miss this favorite of both little and big eaters in Greenport. Omelets, French toast, burgers, flavored lattes and munchies galore make this a great stop any time of the day.
2 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com
GDC Roller Skate Rink
Bring your little wheels over to the Greenport American Legion, where skaters of all ages can spin around the rink on Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons. Skates are available for rental.
102 3rd Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org
Don’t miss a kickin’ weekend checking out pumpkins, a maze park, playgrounds and tractor rides at one of the East End’s favorite fall destinations. Apple picking is available on weekends and school holidays.
240 Old Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com
Lee Hayes’ Youth Park
Enjoy some outdoor time at this popular Amagansett park with tennis courts, an in-line youth hockey rink, a skateboard park, picnic tables and a clubhouse.
206 Town Lane, Amagansett. ehamptonny.gov/762/Lt-Lee-Hayes-Youth-Park
Love Lane Sweet Shop
Bring your little sweet teeth to this North Fork favorite featuring candies, chocolate-covered pretzels, gifts and even some retro toys.
125 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-2276, lovelanesweets.com
Kick off the apple-picking season at Milk Pail U-Pick, where you can pick from a great variety of apples and pumpkins on the weekends. You can also enjoy the market with its cider, pies, jams, doughnuts and apple turnovers that are not to be missed.
50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill. 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com
Sylvester Manor Educational Farm
Bring your little ones to explore the walking trails at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, which is open from sunrise to sunset every day of the week. Pick up your paper map at the kiosk at the front entrance.
80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org
Woodside Orchards
Enjoy apple picking, cider, baked goods and a tasting room every day from 11:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. The orchard is closed on Wednesdays.
729 Route 25, Aquebogue. 631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com
