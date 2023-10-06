Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, October 7-12, 2023

Families won’t want to miss the Sound and Skate Festival at Greenport Skate Park.

Get out and about with your kids for a week full of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons & North Fork, October 7-12, 2023.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Long Pond Greenbelt’s Annual Celebration

Saturday, October 7, 10 a.m.

Bring out the whole family for guided trail walks, games, face-painting, crafts, storytime, music and “meet the animal” shows at the South Fork History Museum. Complimentary refreshments and ice cream will be served.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-745-0689, sofo.org

Sound & Skate Festival 2023

Saturday, October 7, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

You and your youngsters can enjoy live music, vendors, a painting showcase and food trucks at the Greenport Skate Park. There will also be a food drive, so bring a canned donation!

170 Moores Lane, Greenport. greenportskatepark.org/skatepark-festival

Spooky Minecraft Gaming

Saturday, October 7, 1 p.m.

Your little gamer in grades K–5 can meet in the Innovation Lab of the Quogue Library to develop academic and social skills through the world of Minecraft. Registration is required.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Tree Time Toddlers

Tuesday, October 10, 10 a.m.

Enjoy this exciting storytime for little nature lovers ages 2–4 at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge. There will be a story, nature experience and craft. Reservations are required.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

DIY Flour Tortillas

Thursday, October 12, 4 p.m.

Bring your little chef ages K–3 to the Children’s Program Room at the Westhampton Free Library, where they will make their own tortillas, read a story and dance with Ms. Marie.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

BookHampton

Get your little readers excited about the written word at this charming bookstore with a great children’s section and board games. The shop is easy to navigate, and the staff is friendly and helpful.

41 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

The Clubhouse Hamptons

Bring your kiddos to this popular spot in the Hamptons for bowling, an arcade, crane games, mini-golf and tasty treats.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Crazy Beans

Don’t miss this favorite of both little and big eaters in Greenport. Omelets, French toast, burgers, flavored lattes and munchies galore make this a great stop any time of the day.

2 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com

GDC Roller Skate Rink

Bring your little wheels over to the Greenport American Legion, where skaters of all ages can spin around the rink on Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons. Skates are available for rental.

102 3rd Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

Hank’s Pumpkintown

Don’t miss a kickin’ weekend checking out pumpkins, a maze park, playgrounds and tractor rides at one of the East End’s favorite fall destinations. Apple picking is available on weekends and school holidays.

240 Old Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

Lee Hayes’ Youth Park

Enjoy some outdoor time at this popular Amagansett park with tennis courts, an in-line youth hockey rink, a skateboard park, picnic tables and a clubhouse.

206 Town Lane, Amagansett. ehamptonny.gov/762/Lt-Lee-Hayes-Youth-Park

Love Lane Sweet Shop

Bring your little sweet teeth to this North Fork favorite featuring candies, chocolate-covered pretzels, gifts and even some retro toys.

125 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-2276, lovelanesweets.com

Milk Pail U-Pick

Kick off the apple-picking season at Milk Pail U-Pick, where you can pick from a great variety of apples and pumpkins on the weekends. You can also enjoy the market with its cider, pies, jams, doughnuts and apple turnovers that are not to be missed.

50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill. 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm

Bring your little ones to explore the walking trails at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, which is open from sunrise to sunset every day of the week. Pick up your paper map at the kiosk at the front entrance.

80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

Woodside Orchards

Enjoy apple picking, cider, baked goods and a tasting room every day from 11:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. The orchard is closed on Wednesdays.

729 Route 25, Aquebogue. 631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com

