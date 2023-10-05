Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, October 6–12, 2023

Nancy Atlas with special guest Simon Kirke perform as part of the Nancy Atlas Fireside Sessions concert series at the Bay Street Theater

Get out and about in the Hamptons this week to enjoy live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more exciting events and activities, October 6–12, 2023.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Hamptons International Film Festival

Friday, October 6-Sunday, October 15

Don’t miss this enlightening weekend featuring both indoor and outdoor screenings, as well as awards for which you can cast your vote. Purchase tickets for individual films or a pass for the entire festival.

79 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-4600, hamptonsfilmfest.org

Nancy Atlas at the Bay Street Theater

Saturday, October 7, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss Nancy Atlas and her band, who have opened for the likes of Jimmy Buffett, Crosby, Stills and Nash, and Paul Simon. Tickets begin at $35.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Square Feeet Plays The Beatles

Saturday, October 7, 8 p.m.

Enjoy this themed rock band from Brooklyn as they play all of your favorite Beatles’ hits at the Stephen Talkhouse. Tickets are $20.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Film: The Unknown Country

Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8

Don’t miss this film about a young woman who searches for clues about her family’s past after a devastating loss. It received critical acclaim from Roger Ebert, The Film Stage and IndieWire.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

DJ Hugo at Calissa

Saturday, October 7, 10:30 p.m.

Get a table at one of the East End’s most popular Greek spots and polish off your meal with some serious dancin’. DJ Hugo fuses Latin hits with pop throwbacks and lesser-known hits from around the world.

1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

The 30th Annual Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk

Saturday, October 7, 9 a.m.

Don’t miss this two-mile walk to the sea with your furry friends in East Hampton to raise money for the Animal Rescue Fund. There will also be contests, food, auctions and live music.

10 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-6898, give.arfhamptons.org

42nd Annual Montauk Fall Fest

Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8, 10 a.m.

Celebrate the season in style with food trucks, wine and beer, live music, fresh oysters, bounce houses, a farmer’s market, a clam chowder contest, children’s activities and more.

Downtown Montauk. montaukchamber.com

Annual Amagansett Maritime Heritage Day

Saturday, October 7, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Meet at the Amagansett U.S. Lifesaving Station Museum to enjoy activities and celebrate local history.

160 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett. 631-527-7317, amagansettlss.org

Fall Festival

Saturday, October 7 11 a.m.

Head to Main Street in Westhampton Beach to enjoy an arts and crafts show, farmers market and sidewalk sales.

Main Street, Westhampton Beach. westhamptonchamber.org

Wölffer Estate Harvest Party

Saturday, October 7, noon.

Don’t miss this annual day of fall frolickin’ that includes live music, barrel-rolling, grape stomping, a relay race, pony rides, hayrides and all of your favorite Wölffer wines and ciders. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Fall Hiking Club: Quogue Wildlife Refuge

Sunday, October 8, 8:30 a.m.

Join the Westhampton Free Library at Quogue Wildlife Refuge for an easy and fun hike. Be sure to register and dress for the weather.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Zenergy, Outdoor Movement Class With Karen Meyer

Thursday, October 12, 4:30 p.m.

Enjoy yoga-like stretches, Qi-Gong, a five-element dance and plenty of joy at the South Fork History Museum. Wear comfortable clothing and bring your own yoga mat.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-745-0689, sofo.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Fall Veggie Cooking Demo & Tasting With Jill Fergus & Rachel Simons OF Seed & Mill

Friday, October 6, 6 p.m.

Learn to make three fall recipes with a mix of Amber Waves grains, veggies and herbs, as well as Seed & Mill Tahini. Walk the fields to harvest some herbs and enjoy a cooking demo and tasting inside the Amber Waves Market.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Open Art Studio: Watercolor Fruits

Saturday, October 8, 2:30 p.m.

Join the Quogue Library and painting instructor Rose while you’re guided through creating beautiful watercolor fruit. All supplies are included in a $5 registration fee. No experience is necessary, but you should sign up in advance.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

The Life of the Incomparable Julie Andrews With Marc Courtade

Wednesday, October 11, 1 p.m.

Enjoy this exploration of the life and career of Julie Andrews, the multi-award-winning British actress best known for her roles in The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins. Advanced registration is recommended.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Hello, My Name Is: Anthony Mastromatteo

On view through October 9

Don’t miss the last weekend to view the works of contemporary realist Anthony Mastromatteo at the Grenning Gallery in Sag Harbor. The oil creations invite the viewer to explore irony and even some humor.

26 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-8469, grenninggallery.com

Christina Stow: Social Media and Body Image

On view through October 23

Don’t miss this enlightening photography exhibition at the Southampton Cultural Center, which can be viewed each day from 1–6 p.m.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Colorful Interpretations

On view through November 1

Enjoy delightfully hued works by artists like Cabell Molina, E. Cindy Stein and Roberg Georgio at the White Room Gallery, which is open Thursday to Sunday.

2415 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Heroines of Abstract Expressionism

On view October 7-December 17

Don’t miss the first week to explore this new exhibition at the Southampton Arts Center, curated by Christina M. Strassfield and celebrating its opening day on Saturday, October 7.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0968, southamptonartscenter.org

Re: Cycle, The Ubiquitous Bike

On view October 8-December 17

Don’t miss the opening week of this exciting new exhibit at The Church, including an opening reception on Saturday, October 7, from 6–7:30 p.m. The exhibit includes 20 selected bicycles, 25 curated photographs and two contemporary art videos that explore the history of bike creation and bike riding.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.