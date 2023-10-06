Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, October 6–10, 2023

Fresh oysters and great beer await at Oyster Fest.

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, an art exhibition, outdoor adventures and more local fun events this week, October 6–10, 2023.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Rites of Spring Music Festival

Friday, October 6, 6:30 p.m.

Head to Pindar Vineyards for an elegant evening of music, mythology and wine. Christina Bouey on violin and Grace Ho on cello will be performing a program of music by Gliere, MacDonald and Ravel while you enjoy the view and the bubbly.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Top of the World

Friday, October 6, 8 p.m.

Enjoy the hits of The Carpenters, including “Close to You,” “We’ve Only Just Begun” and “Rainy Days and Mondays” at The Suffolk. Tickets begin at $69.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Kristina Rocco at Jason’s Vineyard

Sunday, October 8, 1:30 p.m.

Sip your favorite wines and enjoy the elegant atmosphere at Jason’s Vineyard. Kristina Rocco is a local singer-songwriter with a jazzy flare.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Hamptons International Explorer Cruise

Friday, October 6, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss this fantastic sunset excursion featuring Bedell wines, live music, small bites and great information. Tickets are $75 per person and $65 for Wine Club members.

451 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Fireside Fridays

Friday, October 6, 4-7 p.m.

Warm up on a chilly fall evening at Suhru Wines, where you’ll enjoy a glass of wine by the firepit and a menu of munchies that includes cheese, charcuterie and the winery’s own merlot-infused dark chocolate s’mores plates. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

28735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8127, suhruwines.com

Oyster Fest

Sunday, October 8, noon-6 p.m.

Don’t miss all the autumn fun at the Greenport Harbor Brewing Company, where you’ll enjoy craft beers on tap, music by New Life Crisis and local oyster farms shucking.

234 Carpenter Street, Greenport. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Sunday Brunch at Sannino Vineyard

Sunday, October 8, 11 a.m.-1 a.m.

Make your reservations in advance for a memorable brunch at Sannino Vineyard. A breakfast pizza and two mimosas are available for $40, or you can choose from a regular full menu with additional snacks and wine flights.

15975 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Beginner’s Crochet Class

Tuesday, October 10, 4:30 p.m.

Learn basic crochet stitches to make your own hat or scarf. No experience is necessary, but you’ll need to bring your own crochet hook and a skein of light-colored yarn.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4143, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Mediterranean Cooking Classes with Naella

Tuesday, October 10, 6 p.m.

Meet in the Community Room at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library to learn to make Chicken Musakhan Rolls with Sumac and Sauteed Onions, Muhammara dip, a Middle Eastern salad and dessert. Registration is required and there is a $10

fee.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Sculpture in the Garden 2023

Friday and Saturday, October 6 and 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Don’t miss outdoor sculptures by artist Virginia Overton at the Landcraft Garden Foundation. While you’re there, enjoy four acres of botanical gardens in their autumnglory.

4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org

