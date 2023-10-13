Dan’s Picks: 10 Things to Do This Weekend in the Hamptons & North Fork

Lewis Black performing live

Check out the Dan’s Papers editorial team’s top picks (in order of date and time) for things to do in the Hamptons and North Fork this weekend, October 13–15, 2023.

10 Hamptons & North Fork Things to Do

Fondue Night at Pindar Vineyards

Friday, October 13, 7 p.m.

Enjoy a sociable Fondue Night with the French Picnic Cheese Workshop of Cutchogue with Pindar Vineyards. Admission is $30 and includes a glass of wine and live music. Be sure to register ahead of time, as seating is limited.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Fall Festival at The Clubhouse

Saturday and Sunday, October 14 and 15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Don’t miss pumpkin picking, live music, inflatables, a petting zoo, Halloween mini-golf, candied apples, an arcade, pumpkin decorating and more at The Clubhouse. There are also plenty of munchies and craft beers for grown-ups.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Family Fun Day at Spirit’s Promise Rescue

Saturday, October 14, 11 a.m.

Enjoy farm tours with the animals, line dancing, vendors and treats at Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue. Tickets are $10 cash at the door for visitors ages 12 and over. Kiddos under age 12 are $5 and those under age 2 are free.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

Annular Eclipse

Saturday, October 14, noon

Grab a pair of solar goggles and check out the eclipse at the Hampton Library! There will also be an information booth and crafts for families.

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-437-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Fall Foliage Paddle

Saturday, October 14, 1:30 p.m.

Explore Old Ice Pond on a kayak or canoe to observe fish, turtles and birds with the Quogue Wildlife Refuge. Single kayaks, double kayaks and canoes can all be reserved in advance.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Joan of Arc

Saturday, October 14, 8 p.m.

Divaria Productions is back at Bay Street Theater with live opera for the 9th consecutive year. The multidisciplinary project includes music from both Tchaikovsky’s Maid of Orleans and Verdi’s Giovanna d’Arco as well as text from Bernard Shaw’s St. Joan on its 100th anniversary and original coverage from Joan’s trial in the 15th century. The production, directed by J.A. Diaz and conducted by Sergio Martinez Zangroniz, features international opera singers, features members of the New Asia Chamber Orchestra, as well as a local ensemble of supporting actors.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. baystreet.org

Brewery & Vineyard Tour

Sunday, October 15, 10 a.m.

View the colorful East End foliage on two wheels while biking through vineyards and breweries, stopping at farm stands and strolling down Love Lane. Tour upgrades include wine and beer tastings, as well as a catered lunch.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

Sunday Brunch & Bubbly With Lombardi’s Catering

Sunday, October 15, 10:30 a.m.

Join Rose Hill Vineyards for this delicious event catered by Lombardi’s Catering. Your $65 ticket includes brunch and a glass of sparkling rose or mimosa.

2000 Oregon Road, Mattituck. 631-804-0367, rosehill-vineyards.com

The Spinners in Concert

Sunday, October 15, 7 p.m.

Timeless in a way that few other acts today are, The Spinners have a towering legacy spanning over six decades and have never lost their universal appeal. In 2021, they returned with their first all-new original album, the aptly titled Round the Block and Back Again.

The Suffolk, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. thesuffolk.org

Lewis Black: Off the Rails

Sunday, October 15, 8 p.m.

Enjoy the comedic stylings of Lewis Black, known as the King of the Rant, at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. He has won multiple Grammy Awards and was a voiceover in Pixar’s award-winning film Inside Out.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org