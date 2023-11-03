Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, November 4-8, 2023

Your tiny tykes can discover music with a fun class this week. Getty Images

Get out and about with your kids for a week full of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons & North Fork, November 4-8, 2023.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Saturday Camp at the Green School

Saturday, November 4, 9 a.m. or 1 p.m.

Your little explorers ages 3–10 can sign up for animal feeding, free play, and art and nature projects at the Green School on Saturdays. You’ll need to register and pack a nut-free snack.

287 Merchants Path, Sagaponack. 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org

Fun With Clay!

Monday, November 6, 4-5 p.m.

Your child can create coil pots featuring adorable hives, snakes and flowers with clay at East End Arts. There will also be wall hangings and self-portrait projects.

141 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-2171, eastendarts.org

Tree Time Toddlers

Tuesday, November 7, 10 a.m.

Your little explorer ages 2–4 can enjoy a story, nature experience and craft at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge. Bring a yoga mat or blanket and dress for the weather!

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Baby Music

Tuesday, November 7, 10:30 a.m.

Drop by the Riverhead Free Library for music and sensory activities tailored for little listeners under 1 year old. Register ahead of time on the library website.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Fall Toddler Farming Class

Wednesday, November 8, 9:15 a.m.

Your little farmer, ages 1.5–3 years old, can nurture seedlings, harvest veggies, create natural art projects and dig in the soil at Amber Waves Farm. The fee of $30 per class includes up to two caregivers.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

BookHampton

Enjoy a fabulous kids’ selection, cards and games at this local favorite bookshop, where parents can check out the new releases and enlightening events.

41 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

The Clubhouse Hamptons

Bring your kiddos to this popular spot in the Hamptons for bowling, an arcade, crane games, mini-golf and tasty treats.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

East End Seaport Museum

Your kiddos can check out a saltwater aquarium, dynamic exhibits, a children’s room, a blacksmith shop and a gift shop every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the fall in Greenport from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

100 3rd Street, Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org

GDC Roller Skate Rink

Bring your little wheels over to the Greenport American Legion, where skaters of all ages can spin around the rink on Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons. Skates are available for rental.

102 3rd Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

Riverwalk

This Riverhead eatery is a favorite for families with its generous portions and river views. The menu is sure to keep everyone happy with options like chicken fingers, fries and burgers.

40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-591-2215, riverwalkbarandgrille.com

Safari Adventure

Your little ones will love open play at Safari Adventure, where they can enjoy inflatables, a hands-on play area, a calming spa and over thirty video games. It’s also a great spot for birthday parties.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

Sag Harbor Cinema

This weekend, enjoy the matinees of The Secret of Nimh at this clean, modern theater that gets high marks from parents. It’s also close to all the other activities on Main Street in Sag Harbor.

90 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0010, sagharborcinema.org

Sagtown Coffee

If you love a good coffee shop, you can feel comfortable taking the kiddos to Sagtown, where hot chocolate, smoothies and oatmeal can keep them happy while you’re sampling seasonal lattes.

76 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-8696, sagtown.com

Stevenson’s Toys & Games

Don’t miss out on the unique selection of toys, board games, puzzles and collectibles at Stevenson’s. It’s a great place to browse or find a unique gift with your little ones.

66 Newton Lane, East Hampton. 631-527-7222, stevensonstoys.com

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm

Bring your little ones to explore the walking trails at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, which is open from sunrise to sunset every day of the week. Pick up your paper map at the kiosk at the front entrance to the manor.

80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

