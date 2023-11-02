Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, November 2-9, 2023

Enjoy a cuppa tea in honor of King Charles’ coronation

Get out and about in the Hamptons this week to enjoy live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more exciting events and activities, November 3–9, 2023.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Westhampton Beach Brewing Company Halloween Party

Friday, November 3, 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate the season with Westhampton Beach Brewing Company, featuring live music by Tom Bauer and Dave Ferro, a costume contest and a spooky cast beer release.

220 Rogers Way Unit I, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0800, whbbrewing.com

Una Noche Espectacular: A Showcase of Latino Culture of the East End

Saturday, November 4, 6 p.m.

Enjoy Latino dance, poetry and music at The Church, including Colombian dancers and a Mariachi band. There will also be light bites and drinks. General tickets are $30.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

All-Star Comedy

Saturday, November 4, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss all the chuckles with Dante Nero and Mike King at the Bay Street Theater! Tickets begin at $35.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0818, baystreet.org

The HooDoo Loungers at The Stephen Talkhouse

Saturday, November 4, 8 p.m.

Rock out to this cool mingling of R&B, soul and swing at one of the East End’s most popular venues. Tickets are $30.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Saturday Night Publick Affair

Saturday, November 4, 10 p.m.

Enjoy a mix by DJ Set, drink specials and a $5 cover every Saturday night at the Southampton Publick House. Proper ID is required.

62 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2800, publick.com

Rose and Walsh

Through November 5

Don’t miss the last weekend to enjoy this Neil Simon play about the enduring love of two significant literary figures at the Hampton Theatre Company. Tickets are $36.

125 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. 631-653-8995, hamptontheatre.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Fall Foliage Tie Dye

Sunday, November 5, 10:30 a.m.

Collect leaves and native plants from Vineyard Field before using tie-dying techniques to create your own foliage-inspired piece. T-shirts will be available for purchase for $12, or you can bring your own.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Lantern Walk on the Farm

Thursday, November 9, 4:15 p.m.

Enjoy this annual fall celebration by making your own lantern, walking around the Amber Waves fields and “putting the fields to sleep” for winter. Children are welcome and refreshments will be served.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Landmarks Luncheon at the Maidstone Club

Saturday, November 4, 11:30 a.m.

Enjoy an enlightening afternoon at the Maidstone Club to help raise money for the Ladies’ Village Improvement Society of East Hampton. The keynote speaker will be Alastair Gordon, a cultural historian and author of several books who specializes in design and architecture.

50 Old Beach Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-1220, lvis.org/lvis-calendar/2023/landmarks-luncheon

Apple Pies With the Baking Coach

Saturday, November 4, 1-3 p.m.

Join the Baking Coach at Montauk Library, where you will create a sweet apple pie to take home. All you need to bring is a rolling pin. Registration is required.

871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

Afternoon Tea

Sunday, November 5, 1:30 p.m.

Enjoy the atmosphere at Baker House 1650, where your ticket includes savory and sweet bites, a glass of Champagne and a variety of teas.

181 Main Street, East Hampton. eventbrite.com/e/afternoon-tea-tickets-634364339817

Long Island Modern at LongHouse: Post 9/11 Modern, 2001–2023

Sunday, November 5, 3 p.m.

Learn about present-day modernism with panelists like Chris Coy and Lee Skolnick and moderator Alastair Gordon at LongHouse Reserve. Tickets are $40 for non-members.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Herbal Wreath With Sarah Cutler

Monday, November 6, 6:30 p.m.

Create your own herbal wreath while learning how herbs, wild medicinals and essential oils can support you at the Rogers Memorial Library. There is a non-refundable fee of $15 due at registration.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Art on the Beach

Tuesday, November 7, 4 p.m.

Join the East Hampton Library for this colorful virtual event, where you will learn to capture the beach as great artists do from the comfort of your living room. A Zoom link will be sent out 15 minutes before the start of the program. You’ll need to have painting or drawing supplies on hand.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Keep Calm & Color On

Tuesday, November 7, 4 p.m.

Enjoy this coloring time for grown-ups at the Hampton Bays Public Library using adult coloring books. It’s also a great way to relieve stress and meet new friends. Materials will be provided.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Colonial Turkey Dinner

Wednesday, November 8, 6 p.m.

Meet in the Shinnecock Room of the Quogue Library to enjoy a turkey dinner that includes market vegetables and Long Island Oyster dressing. Registration is required as space is limited.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Author Event: Haunted Long Island Mysteries

Thursday, November 9, 6:30 p.m.

Join award-winning author and historian Kerriann Flanagan Brosky as she shares ghost tales, history and new stories from her book Haunted Long Island Mysteries. Books will be available for purchase and signing following the presentation.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Dan’s Papers Photo Contest

Through December 31

Don’t miss your chance to win a $100 gift card and become a Dan’s Papers cover artist. The current theme can be found on the photo pages of Dan’s Papers or in the recent digital issue. You can send up to five high-res photos to phot[email protected] All photos must be taken of the East End.

danspapers.com

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Southampton Artists Association Fall Show

On view through November 5

Don’t miss the last weekend to view artwork from over 40 local artists at the Southampton Cultural Center. Pieces will also be available for purchase.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. [email protected], southamptonartists.org/saa-current-show

Night & Day by Carl Bretzke & Viktor Butko

On view through November 12

Don’t miss this exhibit of plein-air and studio paintings that celebrate the colors of light throughout a 24-hour cycle.

26 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-8469, grenninggallery.com

Heroines of the Abstract Expressionist Era

On view through December 17

This exhibition showcases the impressive abstract expressionist work of artists like Lee Krasner, Elaine de Kooning and Perle Fine. Gallery hours are Friday to Sunday from noon–5 p.m.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

