Dan’s Picks: 10 Things to Do This Weekend in the Hamptons & North Fork

Horses help children and adults at Spirit’s Promise

Check out the Dan’s Papers editorial team’s top things to do in the Hamptons and North Fork (in date and time order) this weekend, November 10-12, 2023.

And don’t miss our list of local Veterans Day events and celebrations happening this weekend, here.

10 Hamptons & North Fork Things to Do

David Slater: Autobiography

On view through November 26

Enjoy this collection of artworks by David Slater, a native Long Islander known for his mixed media canvases, imagery and bright colors, at MM Fine Art in Southampton. This is the ultimate retrospective of one of the East End’s most important, and under-appreciated, living artists.

4 North Main Street, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com/exhibitions.html

Life Goes On: Part 3 by John Melillo

On view through November 26

Don’t miss the works of John Melillo, an oil contemporary realist painter whose works are derived from still photographs of the East End as well as photos from the artist’s time in Vietnam.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

The Crucible

Shows through November 26

Don’t miss the Literature Live! production of Arthur Miller’s Tony Award-winning play based on the Salem witch trials at the Bay Street Theater. Tickets begin at $37.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Nature & Bird Watching Cruise Aboard the SoMAS R.V. Peconic

Saturday, November 11, 9:45 a.m.

Join the South Fork Natural History Museum while you explore the remote areas of Shinnecock Bay on board the research vessel The Peconic. You’ll check out birds, waterfowl and seals that are common to the region this time of year. Tickets are $35 for members and $45 for non-members.

Shinnecock Bay. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Dog Days at LongHouse Reserve

Saturday, November 11, 10 a.m.

Bring your little pup out for a barking good time at LongHouse Reserve, where they can play in the amphitheater, meet friends and enjoy tasty treats.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Family Fun Day at Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue

Saturday, November 11, 11 a.m.

Bring your little ones to enjoy farm tours, vendors, line dancing classes and demonstrations at Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue. Tickets are $10 for guests ages 12 and over and $5 for younger ponies.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

Fall Fantasy

Saturday, November 11, 5 p.m.

Join Bridgehampton Chamber Music and oboist James Austen Smith for a program of works by Britten Faure, Brahms and more. Tickets begin at $50.

2429 Montauk Highway, Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3507, bcmf.org

Vine to Wine Tours

Sunday, November 12, 11 a.m.

Step out for a full tour of the Sannino Vineyards, winemaking facilities and barrel cellar, along with wine tastings and a charcuterie platter. Tickets should be purchased in advance online.

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Brewery Tour

Sunday, November 12, 1 p.m.

Join Greenport Harbor Brewery to tour the facility, sample new beer and hear about the company’s history. The tour is $20, and you must be 21 or older to attend.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

A Flock of Seagulls

Sunday, November 12, 8 p.m.

A Flock of Seagulls was famous throughout the 1980s for their haircuts and hits like “I Ran (So Far Away).” Tickets begin at $55.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org