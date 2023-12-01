Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, December 2-7, 2023

Your child can learn Chinese calligraphy this week.

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons & North Fork this week, December 2-7, 2023.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Chinese Calligraphy With Dr. Keming Riley for Children

Saturday, December 2, 1 p.m.

Your little artist ages 7 and up can join Dr. Keming Riley at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library, where they will practice beginning calligraphy.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Block Printed Holiday Wrapping Workshop With Artist Kym Fulmer

Saturday, December 2, 1 p.m.

Your little one, ages 6 and up, can head to Project Most, where they will design and create their own colorful wrapping paper using stamps and ink. The cost is $25.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Holiday Gingerbread Cakes With Jerri’s Cakes and Confectionary

Saturday, December 2, 2 p.m.

Your little baker of any age can head to the Westhampton Free Library, where they will decorate a holiday house using icing and candy. A $30 fee is due at registration.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Turkeys in the Snow: Storytime and Craft

Sunday, December 3, 11 a.m.

Enjoy a fun storytime about wild turkeys and make your own gobbly friend to take home with the South Fork Natural History Museum. This program is for little turkeys ages 3–6.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-7935, sofo.org

Toddler Yoga

Thursday, December 7, 10:15 a.m.

Your little yogi, ages 18 months to 2 years, can join the Quogue Library for this engaging program with instructor Samantha Heckert.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Buckskill Winter Club

Don’t miss this Hamptons family favorite opening for the season on December 3. You’ll enjoy public skates and a clubhouse with hot chocolate and snacks. Discounted passes are available.

178 Buckskill Road, East Hampton. 631-324-2243, buckskillwinterclub.com

The Clubhouse Hamptons

Bring your kiddos to this popular spot in the Hamptons for bowling, an arcade, crane games, mini-golf and tasty treats.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Dart’s Christmas Tree Farm

Take your little ones to pick out your tree at Dart’s Christmas Tree Farm in Cutchogue. While you are there, enjoy the Magic Color Forest, along with a free hayride and a scavenger hunt.

2355 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-369-1300, dartschristmastreefarm.com

GDC Roller Skate Rink

Bring your little wheels over to the Greenport American Legion, where skaters of all ages can spin around the rink on Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons. Skates are available for rental.

102 3rd Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

North Fork Doughnut Company

Bring your little sweet teeth to the North Fork Doughnut Company, where they can sample fresh holiday flavors and parents can place pre-orders for their festivities.

100 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

Riverhead Holiday Light Show

Don’t miss the first weekend to check out this drive-through light show featuring larger-than-life holiday displays, including light tunnels and synchronized elements. Purchase tickets ahead of time online.

2549 Splish Splash Drive, Calverton. 631-210-2711, holidaylightshow.com

Sam’s Restaurant

Take your hungry little ones to Sam’s in East Hampton, where there are plenty of pizza, pasta and kids’ options to keep them happy.

36 Newton Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-5900, samseasthampton.com

Scott’s Pointe

Don’t miss all the exciting indoor activities at this new facility in Riverhead, including mini-golf, laser tag, a soft play area, a Ninja warrior course and rock climbing. Parents of older adventurers can relax at the bar and grill while their kiddos play.

5835 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-953-2133, scottspointe.com

Stevenson’s Toys and Games

Get unique holiday gifts at Stevenson’s, where novelties include board games, kites, puzzles and wooden toys.

66 Newton Lane, East Hampton. 631-527-7222, stevensonstoys.com

Waterdrinker Winter Wonderland

Soak in the winter magic at Waterdrinker, where you and your little ones can choose a tree and enjoy barnyard animals, a Christmas village, a holiday light display, a fire pit, mini-golf, jump pads, pedal carts, ice skating and more! Santa and the Grinch will visit every Wednesday through Sunday.

663 Wading River Road, Manorville. 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com