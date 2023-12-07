Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, December 8–14, 2023

“The Nutcracker” performed by Peconic Ballet Theatre

Get out and about in the Hamptons this week to enjoy live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more exciting events and activities this week, December 8–14, 2023.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

The Big Christmas Show

Friday-Sunday, December 8-10

Don’t miss this delightful holiday play with music that embraces several well-known Christmas tales, including The Gift of the Magi and Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

The Nutcracker

Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10

Enjoy this holiday classic presented by the Peconic Ballet Theatre at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. It tells the story of a young girl named Clara, whose nutcracker doll turns into a prince and takes her on an enchanted journey.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-2350, whbpac.org

Judy Carmichael

Saturday, December 9, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss this uplifting evening of music with Grammy-nominated pianist, vocalist and humorist Judy Carmichael. She will be presenting an evening of hits from the 1930s and ’40s.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

The Karpenteers Holiday Show Concert

Sunday, December 10, 2 p.m.

Enjoy some of the most popular songs from The Carpenters’ Holiday Collection at the Hampton Bays Library. Advanced registration is recommended.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

All That 20s! A Concert

Sunday, December 10, 3 p.m.

Enjoy the music of composers like Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Kurt Weill at the Rogers Memorial Library. A pianist, vocalist and historian in the Morris Meeting Room will present the performance.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Irish Session Night

Tuesday, December 12, 6 p.m.

Kick up your heels and enjoy traditional Irish music played by talented musicians at the Westhampton Beach Brewing Company.

220 Rogers Way Suite I, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0800, whbbrewing.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

CRESLI Seal Walks

Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10

Observe and photograph Long Island seals with CRESLI. You must register in advance, dress warmly and bring your own binoculars.

495 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach. cresli.org

Deck the Farm

Saturday, December 9, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy this festive holiday celebration at Amber Waves Farm. There will be carolers, food and drink, a bonfire, nature crafts for kids and a “light the tractors” moment in the fields.

376 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Menorah Car Parade

Sunday, December 10, 4 p.m.

Enjoy the annual Menorah Car Parade and Chanukah Party at Chabad of the Hamptons! You can reserve your car menorah at jewishhamptons.com/dreidel.

13 Woods Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-5800, chabadofthehamptons.com

Montauk Village Menorah Lighting

Monday, December 11, 4 p.m.

Bring your family out for a traditional Menorah lighting at the Montauk Village Green.

Montauk Village Green, Montauk. chabadofthehamptons.com

Amagansett Menorah Lighting

Tuesday, December 12, 5 p.m.

Join the town of Amagansett to light the Menorah at the flagpole near the firehouse.

439 Main Street, Amagansett. chabadofthehamptons.com

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Pet Photos with Santa

Saturday, December 9, 11 a.m.

Head to the Westhampton Free Library for photos with Santa and your fluffy friends. Advanced registration is required.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Holiday Evergreen Tree

Saturday, December 9, 3 p.m.

Create a tabletop holiday evergreen arrangement at the Quogue Library. You’ll need to pre-register and bring your own clippers.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Cookbook Club: Holiday Cookie Swap

Thursday, December 14, 5:30 p.m.

Head to the Hampton Library in Bridgehampton to share your favorite recipes and bring in cookies to share. Register in advance

online.

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Talkhouse Christmas Party! Donate a New Toy

Thursday, December 14, 6 p.m.

Stop by the Stephen Talkhouse to donate toys, clothing, jackets and more to help families in need through the East Hampton Community Council.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

2023 Christmas Boutique

Through December 24

Don’t miss the Christmas Boutique and Pastry Sale at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons. You can visit every Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and on Sundays from noon–3 p.m.

111 Saint Andrews Road, Southampton. 631-283-6169, dormitionhamptons.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Guild Hall’s 84th Annual Members Exhibition

On view through January 8

Enjoy the oldest non-juried museum exhibition on Long Island, featuring over 300 works in a variety of mediums.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Naughty or Nice

On view through February 4

Don’t miss this exciting collection of holiday-inspired contemporary art at the White Room Gallery’s new location in East Hampton.

3 Railroad Avenue, East Hampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Adam Baranello: This is My Art

On view through February 26

Don’t miss this new exhibit by Adam Baranello at the Southampton Cultural Center. The artist has been making music and art professionally since 2005.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

