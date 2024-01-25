East Hampton Town Approves New Police Contracts

L.-R.: SOA Pres. LT. Dan Toia, East Hampton Town supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez, PBA Pres. PO Joseph Izzo

East Hampton Town Police officers and the department’s supervisors will get a minimum 10% pay raise over the next three years in addition to a one-time $3,000 pay increase at the beginning of 2024 under a new contract.

The East Hampton Town Board voted January 18 to approve contracts with the town’s Police Benevolent Association (PBA) and the Superior Officers Association (SOA) that run through December 31, 2026. The contract also included language clarifying the use of body-worn cameras, among other provisions.

“This contract agreement is a big step in promoting retention with our current members and attracting quality candidates for future appointments,” EHTPD PBA President Joseph Izzo said. “Hiring on the East End has become exceptionally difficult, more so for law enforcement agencies like ours at a time when there is a nationwide shortage of police officers.”

The new contract also revised shift differential calculations, field training compensation and added Juneteenth as a recognized holiday. It additionally included a new rotating two-tour schedule that ensures two squads will be on patrol during the late and overnight shift from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“The body cameras will … provide a more streamlined process of digital evidence storage and sharing, while improving officer safety and overall enhancing the professionalism of the department,” SOA President Lt. Dan Toia said.

The contract ratification was among the first acts of new East Hampton Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez.

“The town board remains committed to continued collaboration with its police unions to ensure the safety and security of its law enforcement officers and the community at large,” she said.