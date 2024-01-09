You Can Rent Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard's New Nashville Home

The “Summer House” season 7 cast: Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Danielle Olivera, Gabby Prescod, Chris Leoni, Mya Allen and Samantha Feher

Following her breakup with Hamptons housemate Carl Radke, Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard has bought her own home far from the East End.

Last week, on January 3, the public relations specialist posted on her @lindshubbs Instagram account: “Turns out 2023 wasn’t all that bad for me. I bought a house y’all!! But I won’t be the one living in it … you guys will!”

Next to a photo of the paperwork for the new property, Hubbard also wrote, “If you’re heading to Nashville this year with a group of friends, you can stay at my rental property starting in March. Giddy up because #HubbHouse Nash is coming soon!

PS: This was my pile of paperwork from my closing last week!”

Samantha Feher & Kory Keefer Breakup?

In other Summer House news, a photo that Sam Feher posted on New Year’s Eve has tongues wagging that she and Kory Keefer may have broken up, according to Page Six.

Next to a photo with a friend on Instagram, Feher wrote, “a fresh start,” which sent the comments section buzzing with, “Are you and Kory still together?” and “You can do better than Kory! Go get it!”

Feher and Keefer began hanging together during the summer of 2022, but didn’t define their relationship status back then. On an episode of Winter House’s third season, which recently aired, Keefer told Feher that he was “technically” her boyfriend, reports the outlet.

Neither Keefer nor Feher has addressed the status of their relationship since the reunion show aired last month, in which he seemed to be flirting with castmate Malia White.

Summer House Season 8

Summer House would be returning this year with Season 8, so watch out for new episodes in early 2024 with Hubbard and Radke returning to the main cast and Feher featured in a supporting role. If last year is any indication, expect an official announcement soon from Bravo.