Robin Koffler Paints 'Thoughtful' Second Dan's Papers Cover

January 12, 2024 Dan’s Papers cover art by Robin Koffler

This week’s cover features art by Robin Koffler, a second-time Dan’s Papers cover artist who made her debut on the front of the April 22, 2022 issue. Here, she discusses developing her figurative work with paintings such as her “Thoughtful” cover art, what she loves most about painting in her studio and what her goals are for 2024.

A Chat with Robin Koffler

What inspired you to create your “Thoughtful” painting featured on this week’s cover?

I’ve been very focused on developing my figurative work, which is a subject matter and style I really love. “Thoughtful” is a good example of one of these new paintings. While outwardly at contrast with my more commonly familiar landscape works, the representational, abstract forms, along with my vivid underpainting and rough texture, carries over. I was instantly inspired by the moody pose and natural gesture of the subject, which I think is something we can all identify

with.

What did the creation process of “Thoughtful” entail?

The first step, as with all my paintings, was to capture a mood. In this work, I was captivated by an image of a young woman, seemingly lost in thought while sitting on a big chair. I began the work by laying a busy and colorful underpainting, with pinks, blues and greens, using heavy acrylic to create a vibrant texture. With that underpainting process complete, I created the surface painting in oil, rubbing off certain areas to let the underpainting peek through.

What do you enjoy most about the act of painting?

I love painting because it takes me away to another world — almost as if I were in a trance — and always with the music blasting. Never standing still, always back and forth from the canvas to the palette, moving around my studio, it’s like dancing. I also take a lot of photos of the work during the process and study how I can make improvements.

In what ways do you continue to develop your art style and/or evolve as an artist?

I am always striving to experiment with new subject matter, explore new styles and to grow as an artist — for me, evolution is everything. I welcome the challenges each painting offers me. I love experimenting, making mistakes and taking risks — with my art, at least.

What is one goal/resolution you’d like to strive toward in 2024?

It’s important to me to keep evolving as an artist, and I look forward to an exciting 2024! One of my particular goals is to show my works at additional galleries, both on Long Island and in Manhattan.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or info about upcoming exhibitions/projects?

Of course, I am thrilled to be the cover artist for Dan’s Papers for the second time! I’m also happy to be showing my work right now with Mary Cantone at the William Ris Gallery in Jamesport. This is the first gallery to showcase my figurative paintings, including “Thoughtful.” Coming up is a show at Quogue Library from April 6 through May 8.

To see more of Robin Koffler’s art, visit robinkofflerart.com and follow @robinkofflerart on Instagram.