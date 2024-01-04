Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, January 5-8, 2024

Teens can enjoy some tasty hot chocolate with their friends at their local library.

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons & North Fork this week, January 5–8, 2024.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Hot Chocolate Fridays

Friday, January 5, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Your teen in grades 6–12 can warm up with a cup of hot chocolate at the Westhampton Free Library. No registration is required.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Animal Ambassador Storytime: Owl

Saturday, January 6, 10 a.m.

Have a hoot at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge with a children’s librarian from the Quogue Library. This event includes a craft and a visit from an ambassador owl. The program is free, but reservations are required.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Sewing Club: Denim Dog Toy

Saturday, January 6, 2 p.m.

Your little sewer, ages 7–13, can use upcycled materials, such as old blue jeans and dry chip bags, to create a dog toy. The cost is $25, and registration is required.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Bird Nest Search and Nest-Making Craft

Sunday, January 7, 10:30 a.m.

Your little nature-lover, ages 5–8, can join SoFo for a winter bird nest hunt followed by a nest-building craft with natural materials. The cost is $10 for children of non-members, and it includes admission to the museum on a day of your choice.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Winter Storytime Yoga

Monday, January 8, 10 a.m.

Bring your little yogi, ages 2–5, to the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library, where they will stretch, balance and bend in correlation with a story. Registration is recommended.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

The All-Star

Your kiddos will love Hyperbowing, a mix of software, electronics, lights and sensors. There’s also an arcade and plenty to munch on.

96 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-998-4565, theallstar.com

Children’s Museum of the East End

Enjoy hands-on exhibitions, mini-golf and farm stands at one of the East End’s most popular attractions for little explorers.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Goldberg’s Bagels

Take your hungry kiddos to this famous Hamptons eatery featuring delightful homemade bagels, flats, sandwiches, omelets and acai bowls.

801 County Road 39A, Southampton. 631-204-1046, theoriginalgoldbergsbagels.com

Greenport Carousel

Enjoy a lovely afternoon out in Greenport, where little visitors can spin around the carousel in winter from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-0248, villageofgreenport.org/carousel-greenport-village.php

North Fork Chocolate Company

Your kiddos will delight in handcrafted chocolates, Belgian waffles, hot drinks and seasonal desserts at North Fork Chocolate Company’s two locations.

8700 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

Safari Adventure

Don’t miss open play sessions for kiddos up to age 10, including inflatables, a hands-on area, a calming spa and over 30 video and skill games.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

South Fork Natural History Museum & Nature Center

Bring your little nature lovers to SoFo, where they can enjoy recreated natural habitat exhibits, floor-to-ceiling murals and a Marine Touch Tank. It’s open every day of the week from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Southampton Ice Rink

Don’t miss public skate sessions, lessons and hockey at this Hamptons winter favorite. You can also reserve your own igloo for up to six people with Bluetooth speakers, board games, bites and drinks.

668 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

Southampton Youth Services

Kiddos will flip for this active local spot featuring pickleball courts, batter boards, volleyball, pingpong, games and a pool. Art, dance, basketball, soccer and chess classes are offered weekly.

1370A Majors Path, Southampton. 631-287-1511, sysinc.org

YMCA East Hampton

Don’t miss two indoor pools, basketball and pickleball at the YMCA East Hampton. There’s also free childcare while parents work out and a children’s party room is available!

2 Gingerbread Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-6884, ymcali.org/locations/ymca-east-hampton-recenter

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com