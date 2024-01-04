Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, January 5-11, 2024

Nancy Atlas with special guest Simon Kirke perform as part of the Nancy Atlas Fireside Sessions concert series at the Bay Street Theater

Get out in the Hamptons this week to enjoy live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more, January 5–11, 2024.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Garrett & Tamara at Wölffer Estate

Friday, January 5, 4 p.m.

Enjoy live music, new wine and cider releases and specialty cocktails every Friday evening in the Tasting Room at Wölffer Estate. Garrett & Tamara will play pop classics, jazz standards and finger-style guitar arrangements of your favorite songs.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Winter Blues Happy Hour

Friday, January 5, 5-7 p.m.

Join the Southampton Publick House for live acoustic music, $5 cans and bottles, $6 drafts and $8 glasses of wine and well drinks every Friday night.

62 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2800, publick.com

Bill Evans at The Church

Friday, January 5, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss the former meteorologist for WABC-TV and 15-time Emmy Award winner Bill Evans, who is currently the program director, chief meteorologist and apprentice DJ of Sag Harbor’s 92.1 WLNG FM. The program is free and open to the public.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Nancy Atlas Fireside Sessions

Saturday, January 6, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss Nancy Atlas with her full band and special guest, Rockabilly Blues, at the Bay Street Theater. Dancing is encouraged!

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Great South Bay Audubon Society Montauk 2024 Nature Walk

Saturday, January 6, 9 a.m.

Enjoy an early morning walk while you listen for birds with the Great South Bay Audubon Society. Meet in the parking lot of the Montauk Lighthouse.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-563-7716, greatsouthbayaudubon.org

CRESLI Seal Walks

Saturday and Sunday, January 6 and 7

Don’t miss a refreshing walk while you observe and photograph Long Island seals. Be sure to register in advance and dress for the weather!

975 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-319-6003, cresli.org

Owl Prowl with Frank

Saturday, January 6, 7 p.m.

Learn about native owls and search the field for them using binoculars and a flashlight with the South Fork History Museum. The fee of $15 for non-members includes free admission to the museum on a day of your choice. This event is also suitable for children ages 10 and older.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Igloos by the Sea

Through March 31

Use OpenTable to reserve your own heated igloo overlooking the ocean at Gurney’s. You’ll enjoy cozy decor, seasonal bites, activities, entertainment, light bites and a cocktail menu. Igloos are for up to six people with a two-hour time limit.

290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com/montauk/happenings

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Tai Chi with Susan

Monday, January 8, 9 a.m.

Tai Chi is known for its slow, intentional movements that benefit both mental and physical health. Join Susan on Mondays at the Montauk Library as she guides you through this practice.

971 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

Historical Fiction Book Club: Fever by Mary Beth Keane

Monday, January 8, 6 p.m.

Enjoy a lively discussion of this book about early 20th-century New York and a young immigrant who became a hunted woman.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Mediterranean Cooking Demo with Chef Naela

Monday, January 8, 6:30 p.m.

Join Chef Naela Zeidan for a delicious cooking demo at the Hampton Bays Public Library. She’ll be making her basic dough, organic beef, veggie pies and baba ghanoush. Recipes will be provided. Registration is required and there is a $10 fee.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Women’s Christmas Feast with Cheffe Colette

Wednesday, January 10, 6 p.m.

Enjoy a lesson and feast celebrating the Irish Women’s Little Christmas tradition with Cheffe Colette at the Quogue Library. You’ll enjoy Chestnut Soup, Harissa, Candied Fruit and Nut Pastries. No meat will be served. Registration is required and there is a $15 fee.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Trivia Night at Westhampton Beach Brewing Co.

Wednesday, January 10, 7 p.m.

Head to the Westhampton Beach Brewing Co. every Wednesday night to try your hand at trivia with a team of six or fewer. The first prize is cash and the second and third enjoy swag and brews.

220 Rogers Way Suite I, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0800, whbbrewing.com

Thursday Morning Pilates

Thursday, January 11, 10 a.m.

Join the Westhampton Free Library for a morning of Pilates to help you stretch and breathe away those holiday pounds. If you register for this event, you will automatically be registered for the series.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Cookbook Club

Thursday, January 11, 5:30 p.m.

Bring your favorite recipes and dishes to this recipe exchange and potluck at the Hampton Library. This month’s theme is comfort foods, and registration is required.

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Thank You Thursdays at The Clubhouse Hamptons

Thursday, January 11, 5:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the fun happening at The Clubhouse Hamptons every Thursday, including Bingo from 5:30–7 p.m., a Bob Ross paint and sip from 7–9 p.m., food and drink specials and $20 bowling.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Naughty or Nice

On view through February 4

Don’t miss this exciting collection of holiday-inspired contemporary art at the White Room Gallery’s new location in East Hampton.

3 Railroad Avenue, East Hampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

19th Annual Thanksgiving Collective: The Side Door to Glory and Oblivion

On view through February 26

Enjoy paintings, sculptures and black-and-white photographs representing 22 artists exhibited at the Tripoli Gallery.

26 Ardsley Road, Wainscott. 631-377-3715, tripoligallery.com

Adam Baranello: This is My Art

On view through February 26

Don’t miss this new exhibit by Adam Baranello at the Southampton Cultural Center. The artist has been making music and art professionally since 2005.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

