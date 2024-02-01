Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, February 2-8, 2024

Gene Casey (Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks)

Get out in the Hamptons this week to enjoy live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more, February 2-8, 2024.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

The Church Presents the Mercer Quartet

Saturday, February 3, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss this collaborative jazz ensemble that draws from influences like hip-hop, avant-garde jazz, contemporary jazz and folk music. Tickets are $25 for non-members.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Cabin Fever Music Festival

Saturday, February 3, 7 p.m.

Reserve your table ahead of time for this music-infused party at The Clubhouse Hamptons featuring SOULIZTIK and Your Guilty Pleasure. Tickets are $15.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks at Bay Street Theater

Saturday, February 3, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss this Dan’s Best of the Best Hall of Famer as he brings you upbeat takes on rockin’ classics. Dancing is encouraged!

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Olga Vinokur, Piano

Sunday, February 4, 3 p.m.

Hear the music of composers like Schubert, Liszt, Verdi and Rachmaninoff as performed by an acclaimed pianist in the Morris Meeting Room of the Rogers Memorial Library. Vinokur’s son Dan Gnip will join her for piano four-hands duets.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Winter Specialties of Shinnecock: Search For Avian Visitors of the North

Friday, February 2, 9 a.m.

Join Frank Quevedo as you search the barrier beach area at Shinnecock for wintering owls. Bring your binoculars and dress warmly.

Meadow Lane, Southampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Sag Harbor’s 2024 HarborFrost

Saturday, February 3

Don’t miss this annual extravaganza celebrating fire and ice in downtown Sag Harbor. You’ll enjoy ice sculptures, live carving demonstrations, music performances and children’s activities. Finish off the day with a blast by watching fireworks by Grucci off the end of the Long Wharf.

Downtown Sag Harbor. sagharborchamber.com/events/harborfrost

Igloos by the Sea at Gurney’s

Reserve your time slot for a heated igloo overlooking the ocean, complete with cozy decor, board games, entertainment, snacks and cocktails. Igloos are available Friday to Sunday from noon–10 p.m. and on the weekdays from 2–10 p.m.

290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Football in America: A Lecture by Journalist Evan Weiner

Friday, February 2, 6 p.m.

Football enthusiasts will enjoy this online presentation with Evan Weiner, who will take you back to the days when the game started in the coal mines of western Pennsylvania. Register in advance and a Zoom link will be sent 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Cassoulet Confessions

Saturday, February 3, 4 p.m.

Enjoy a cozy afternoon at the Hampton Library with a cassoulet from Almond Restaurant, a glass of wine and a talk with award-winning food and travel writer Sylvie Bigar. Your $35 ticket also includes a copy of the book.

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Westhampton Rotary 31st Annual Spaghetti Dinner

Sunday, February 4, 1 p.m.

Help the Westhampton Rotary Club raise money to help those in need in the community. Your $30 ticket includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, rolls and coffee at Casa Basso. Children under age 12 are $20.

59 Montauk Highway, Westhampton. westhamptonrotary.org

Chocolate Banana Snickerdoodle with Chef Rob

Monday, February 5, 6:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this hands-on class where Chef Rob will teach you how to make chocolate banana snickerdoodle cookies just in time for Valentine’s Day! You’ll need to bring your own loaf pan, bowls and rubber spatula. $10 is due at registration.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Black Joy! A Celebration of Black History Month

Wednesday, February 7, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss this special virtual event with Brenda Simmons, founder of the Southampton African American Museum and Dr. Georgette Grier-Key, Executive Director and Curator of the Eastville Community Historical Society, as they present a joyful celebration of Black history, followed by a Q&A.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Bingo Night!

Wednesday, February 7, 8 p.m.

Bingo fans can drift on over to the North Sea Tavern every Wednesday night for games, socializing, bites and drinks.

1271 North Sea Road, Southampton. 631-353-3322, northseatavern.com

Heart-Shaped Pizza

Thursday, February 8, 6:30 p.m.

Get ready for a tasty Valentine’s Day at the John Jermain Memorial Library, where you will learn to make a personal heart-shaped pizza that you can bake at home.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Guided Tour of The Watermill Center

Friday, February 2, 2:30 p.m.

Enjoy the curated art collection, extensive library, manicured grounds and historic building at the 10-plus acre Watermill Center. Tickets are $18.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Master Impressions: Artists and Printmakers on the South Fork (1965-2010)

On view through February 25

Don’t miss the first week to check out this exciting new exhibition featuring artists from the South Fork working in a variety of forms and techniques.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Student Art Festival: Eco vs. Ego

On view through February 26

Don’t miss this exciting new exhibit at Guild Hall exploring the relationship between humans and nature. The Student Art Festival In-School Residence Program involves 23 local artists working with students in 14 different schools to research and produce art throughout the year.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0608, guildhall.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.