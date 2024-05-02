2 Hamptons Beaches Among Top 10 in U.S.

Coopers Beach in Southampton

After a battery of tests, the man who calls himself Dr. Beach has delivered his diagnosis, and the prognosis is good: The Hamptons have two of the top beaches in the nation.

Coopers Beach in Southampton, which has placed on the list repeatedly in recent years, moved up a spot to second for 2024. And coming in sixth was Main Beach in East Hampton, which returned to the list after a hiatus. Coopers Beach topped the list in 2010 and Main Beach did the same three years later in 2013.

“Main Beach provides the perfect blend of nature and built environment,” Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, a coastal expert and professor at Florida International University who has produced the list for the past 34 years, wrote in his review. “Wealthy summertime residents flock to the beaches protected by a conservation easement that dates back over 300 years. Main Beach is a great place for star-spotting as many actors and actresses frequently visit this beach for its peaceful, countryside setting in a small village.”

Of course, besides stargazing, just like Coopers Beach, Dr. Beach cited the grainy white quartz sand, large dunes and clean water as the main attractions at Main Beach. In the case of Coopers Beach, he also credited the lure to the fact that it is “shielded from the cold Labrador currents.”

Dr. Beach bases his annual list on 50 criteria, including categories such as softness of sand, water temperature, air temperature, amount of rain, wind speeds, sand color, water color, presence of wildlife, presence of lifeguards and even the overall smell of the beach.

Hawaii placed three beaches on the list, more than any other state, and placed first. Florida tied the Hamptons with two.

