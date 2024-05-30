Visit Calverton: An Undiscovered Travel Destination in Riverhead Town

A sea of purple at Lavender By the Bay in Calverton, Photo: Courtesy Lavender By the Bay

Calverton is, perhaps, most famous for its military history — from the Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant to the Calverton National Cemetery — and that reputation can lead summer visitors to overlook this Riverhead Town hamlet entirely. We’re here to set the record straight: Calverton is a hidden gem among travel destinations, with many longstanding businesses and attractions worth checking out in 2024.

VISIT CALVERTON

WHERE TO SHOP

Lori’s Originals: A local favorite, Lori’s Originals specializes in hand-painted glassware, party favors and holiday ornaments. Textiles, décor, garden decorations and gift baskets round out this treasure trove of Calverton craftsmanship. Learn more on the Lori’s Originals Facebook page. 4364 Middle Country Road, 631-591-2844

Tanger Outlets: Tanger is the East End’s only outdoor outlet mall and the go-to shopping destination for anyone looking to get their favorite designer brands at discounted prices. Fashion favorites include Ralph Lauren, DKNY, Coach, Brooks Brothers, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors and Vineyard Vines. Though no other store category is quite as prevalent, there are plenty of sellers in the realms of home furnishings, entertainment and food, including a large food court. 1770 West Main Street, 631-369-2732, tanger.com/riverhead

Lavender by the Bay: Established in 2002, the Rozenbaum family’s two lavender farms offer an unmatched North Fork experience when their flowers are in full bloom, usually around mid-June. More than a stunning photo opportunity, Lavender by the Bay includes a shop full of aromatherapy essentials, bath and body products, pillows, gift sets and more. 47 Manor Road, 631-381-0730, lavenderbythebay.com

Peconic River Herb Farm: With eight greenhouses and large outdoor sales areas, this boutique-style specialty plant nursery has been providing garden-worthy plants and expert gardening consultations since 1986. The farm is home to annuals and perennials, tropicals and vines, fruits and vegetables, shrubs and small trees, herbs, grasses and more. The farm also hosts live music on summer Sundays and is available for venue rentals. 2749 River Road, 631-369-0058, peconicriverherbfarm.com

WHERE TO PLAY

Veterans Memorial Park: Possessing more than 62 acres of park areas, Veterans Memorial Park is one of Calverton’s most accessible and diverse family destinations. Attractions include the Isaac Dog Park, Peconic Ice Rinks, bocce ball court, pickleball courts, baseball fields, EPCAL bike path, hiking paths and picnic area. 5789 Middle Country Road, 310-323-2146, riverheadrecreation.net

Moto 1 Long Island Motorsports Park: Once home to a popular skydiving company, Calverton continues to entice adrenaline junkies with businesses like Moto 1 Long Island, a club for dirt bike and ATV enthusiasts. Those quick enough to snag a 2024 membership before capacity maxes out gain access to an exciting 1-mile course surrounded by 12 acres of trees, ponds and manicured grounds. 449 Edwards Avenue, 516-384-4693, moto1longisland.com

Cousins Paintball: All ages and skill levels are welcome to try their hand at paintball at this 35-acre course, offering diverse terrain and several ways to play. Individuals and groups can join scheduled open play sessions or book a private play session for adults or kids. Players can bring their own gear or rent everything they need to maximize their time at Cousins Paintball. 407 Edwards Avenue, 631-698-6230, cousinspaintball.com

Splish Splash: The largest water park in the tri-state area, Splish Splash boasts more than 20 unique water attractions from high-speed slides to relaxing pools. There are dining options for the family, microbrews for the adults and more surprises to discover this summer. 2549 Splish Splash Drive, 631-727-3600, splishsplash.com

Lewin Farms: With a corn maze and Christmas trees on offer in the off-season, the farm stand opens in full force each summer, boasting a full range of fresh fruits, veggies and honey from Lewin Farms and other local producers. Freshly made fruit ice cream, pies and baked treats make for a sweet conclusion to a fun day of picking berries, peaches and other goodies in the U-pick fields. 812 Sound Avenue, 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

Windy Acres Orchard: This charming farm stand springs to life each June, offering assorted U-pick opportunities through October. The pickable fruits are also available as delicious farm-fresh snacks such as apple cider and strawberry doughnuts. Visit the Windy Acres Orchard Facebook page for updates. 3810 Middle Country Road, 631-727-4554

WHERE TO DINE

Cooperage Inn: This dining destination serves generous portions of casual country cooking in a cozy, relaxed atmosphere. The extensive lunch and dinner menu features seafood, pasta and other dishes prepared with local produce and meats, made to pair with a robust wine list. 2218 Sound Avenue, 631-727-8994, cooperageinn.com

Riverhead Ciderhouse: Home to the North Fork’s most sought-after hard ciders, Riverhead Ciderhouse extends beyond ciders, cooking up gourmet pizzas, artisan sandwiches, apple doughnuts and seasonal dishes in a welcoming, open space. Live music, bingo and trivia nights are common, so the venue is great for hanging out with friends or making new ones. 2711 Sound Avenue, 631-591-0217, riverheadcider.com

J & R’s Steakhouse: This restaurant has been striving to perfect the Great American Steakhouse concept for more than 20 years. To achieve that goal, J & R’s steaks are of the finest USDA Choice quality and hand-trimmed by an in-house team of butchers and chefs. Flavorful prime rib, burgers, chicken, salads and pub grub round out the menu. 4362 Middle Country Road, 631-727-7218, jandrssteakhouse.com

WHERE TO STAY

Hotel Indigo: This boutique pet-friendly hotel offers contemporary rooms with modern spa bathrooms, plus access to an outdoor fireplace, pool, event spaces and the Bistro 72 restaurant. The brunch, dinner and bar menus are thoughtfully curated by Chef Deborah Scherer and serve seasonal farm-to-table dishes, local wine pairings and vodka distilled from Long Island potatoes. 1830 West Main Street, 631-369-2200, indigoeastend.com

Residence Inn Long Island: Part of the Marriott hotel family, Residence Inn Long Island offers spacious, stylish suites with plush beds and full-size kitchens. Reservations grant access to a daily complimentary buffet breakfast, 24-hour fitness center, event rooms, heated indoor/outdoor pools and whirlpools. 2012 Old Country Road, 631-905-5811, marriott.com/en-us/hotels/isprh

Hilton Garden Inn: A trusted name in the hospitality industry, the Hilton Garden Inn offers pet-friendly rooms, a restaurant, 24-hour snack shop, patio with whirlpool, fire pit, indoor pool, fitness center, meeting rooms and more. 2038 Old Country Road, 631-727-2733, hilton.com/en/hotels/isprhgi

Foot Relaxation Center: While, no, the Foot Relaxation Center is not somewhere to stay overnight, it rivals the hotel spa experience with its emphasis on client-focused reflexology and Chinese herbal medicine. Through the application of pressure on these reflex points, reflexology relieves tension, improves circulation and helps promote the natural function of the related areas of the body, and the feet are vital burden-bearers too often overlooked in traditional full-body massages. 4466 Middle Country Road, 631-591-2783, yelp.com/biz/foot-relaxation-center-calverton