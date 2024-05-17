Chef Hanna Haar to Compete in 'Ciao House' Season 2

Hanna Haar on Ciao House Season 2, Courtesy Food Network

Montauk’s Hanna Haar, who has been a chef at Amber Waves in Amagansett and The Montauk Beach House is a contestant on Food Network’s Ciao House Season 2.

Haar posted a photo of herself in the show’s kitchen on Instagram with the caption, “Sneak peek of the villa’s amazing kitchen. I’m excited to introduce you to the talented chefs I compete with on Ciao House Season 2! Each chef brings their own unique talent to the kitchen, and it was an honor to cook alongside them.”

Haar is among the 12 chefs living, cooking and competing to show off their Italian culinary talents in a villa in Puglia, in Southern Italy.

The show will also be led by network all-star chef, Hamptonite and 2023 GrillHampton host Alex Guarnaschelli along with born-and-bred Italian chef Gabe Bertaccini.

It begins with a two-hour premiere episode on the Food Network this Sunday, May 19 at 8 p.m.

Haar also announced on Instagram that she would be hosting a “small viewing party” in Montauk on Sunday for friends and loved ones.