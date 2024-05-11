Mother's Day Reservations, Drag Bingo & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Topping Rose House

Still in need of last-minute happenings and gifts for Mother’s Day? Want to try Drag Bingo? Take a look at the exciting events going on below.

MOM’S DAY CELEBRATIONS

Topping Rose House has a lot planned to celebrate Mom this month! An intimate experience away from the crowds is taking place at the first ever High Tea on Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend from 3–5 p.m. One of England’s most quintessential customs of the 18th century, we now have a reason to take a pause prior to our evening festivities to unwind, catch up and revel in this timeless affair. Join them in celebrating the tradition throughout the Jean-Georges Restaurant with an array of tea selections, sandwiches and cakes.

The menu features but is not limited to lobster crostini, ham & brie warm croissant, scones with clotted cream and local jam and more. Looking for dinner service? Topping Rose House is also bringing their favorite Mother’s Day tradition back with a three-course, prix-fixe dinner on Sunday, May 12! Jean-Georges has created a $98 prix-fixe menu to celebrate the day. If a three-course meal is too indulgent, feel free to substitute a mimosa for a little extra fun. Cheers!

Take Mom to brunch at Bell & Anchor in Sag Harbor for Mother’s Day! Sunday, May 12 from 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m., a special a la carte brunch menu will be available including classic eggs benedict, lobster benedict (yum!), duck hash, house-smoked salmon plate and French toast. If you already have brunch plans with Mom, spoil her more with dinner service!

An a la carte menu will be served from 5:30 to 8 p.m. featuring appetizers of crispy portobello, tuna poke and burrata and entrées of pan-roasted Scottish salmon, bouillabaisse, “old school” lobster garganelli and roasted natural chicken breast. It’s Mom’s special day, treat her like the queen she is!

Elaia Estiatorio will be serving Mother’s Day brunch from 11:30 a.m. –3 p.m. and dinner from 4:30–8 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. Reservations are available now through OpenTable.

HAMPTONS HAPPENINGS

LTV Studios in collaboration with Our Fabulous Variety Show presents Drag Bingo! The evening will take place on May 17 at 6 p.m. and will be hosted by drag queens RaffaShow and Miss Nina featuring bingo games, walking tacos, amazing prizes and pop up drag performances. Tickets are $25 and include three bingo cards with additional cards available for purchase throughout the night. VIP Cabaret Tables are available for $150 which seat up to four and include VIP gift bags filled with fabulous goodies. Concession snacks, featuring wine, beer and walking tacos will also be available to purchase. Tickets are available at ltveh.org.

The Clubhouse Hamptons is hosting #KKStrong, a benefit to support Kayla Kearney and the Kearney Family, on Sunday, May 11 from 6–9 p.m. Kayla is a 20-year-old college student from Springs who has undergone several emergency surgeries after complications from a removal of a rare brain tumor on her pituitary gland in January. The evening will feature a cash raffle/auction, complimentary hors d’oeuvres provided by The Clubhouse, a cash bar, and live music by JJ Sprout & the One Night Band, featuring Josh Brussell who will be performing “Kayla’s Playlist.”

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door and the cost is $40 per person or $75 per couple, which include free mini golf for kids and 20% off dining. To purchase tickets in advance, please contact Silvia Rea at 516-429-1088. To make a donation, text Toni Ann Schmitt at 631-767-5262 or Lorna McMullan Cook at 631-742-9849.

DID YOU KNOW?

Sparkling Pointe Wines offers a bi-monthly bubbly box! Whether you want bubbles to accompany your breakfast, brunch, an afternoon aperitif, a midnight toast, a Tuesday, or any other occasion, the Bubbly Box will introduce you to the complete collection of the wines they offer. Delivered directly to your door, your bi-monthly box will include two bottles of Sparkling Pointe wine to keep the festivities going all year long.

From each and every box, Sparkling Pointe will donate $5 to a featured charitable cause in support of local agriculture, aquaculture and sustainable living. Sounds like a perfect gift for Mom for Mother’s Day! The cost is $80 plus tax, and you can expect to receive the boxes six times per year (January, March, May, August, October and December).

They know life changes, so feel free to join, cancel and resubscribe at any time with your first box being sent the next designated month after signup.

BITS & BITES

Windmill Lane Bakery & Cafe will be opening in Southampton Memorial Day Weekend! The bakery and cafe will be taking over the former Ye Olde Bake Shoppe location.

Candlelight music with Tom Wardle is taking place Friday, May 10 at Wölffer Estate Vineyard in the Tasting Room. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made on their website.

FOOD QUOTE

“Pull up a chair. Take a taste. Come join us. Life is so endlessly delicious!” –Ruth Reichl