Dan's Rose Soiree, Restaurants Reopening & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

The Chicken Burrata Caprese at ITA Kitchen

It may be spring, but we’re already dreaming of summer on the East End! Take a look at the exciting foodie extravaganzas taking place in the upcoming weeks.

HAMPTONS SUMMER KICKOFF

Dan’s Rosé Soirée, part of the Dan’s Taste Series presented by M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust, is the Hamptons summer kickoff event! The event includes tastings from more than 20 rosé wines sourced from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and top wine regions from across the world. Fifteen top chefs, including private chefs and Emmy-nominated chefs, from around the New York area will be offering up their best bites to accompany the wines.

In addition, enjoy a full bar of craft beers, specialty cocktails, DJs, live music and lots of fun. Tickets include all food, rosés, drinks and entertainment. The evening will take place on Sunday, May 26 at the Southampton Arts Center, and general admission tickets get you in from 6:30–9 p.m. VIP tickets grant early 6 p.m. entry to the party with an exclusive after-party through 10:30 p.m. Limited VIP cabana packages are also available, which include 10 VIP tickets, bottles, mixers and a seating area for you and your guests. Tickets can be purchased at DansTaste.com.

MORE FOODIE HAPPENINGS

Sag Harbor summertime mainstay The Beacon is open for dinner service. They opened for their 26th season this month, and dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made 10 days in advance. The menu features old-school favorites as well as delicious specials such as salmon rillette, pork belly pretzel buns, vegan no-pasta lasagna, sesame-crusted tuna and more.

Join Il Buco al Mare for their annual summer barbecue. The restaurant will be celebrating their 30th anniversary with lobster paella, lamb ribs, live music, wine, specialty cocktails and more on Friday, May 24 from noon–9 p.m. Seating will be available both inside and outside in their garden, as well as next door at their Vita Boutique in the café which will be open for drinks, sweet treats and specially curated totes stocked with their favorite essentials for summer eating.

The barbecue will support the East Hampton Food Pantry, so invite your friends to celebrate la dolce vita and usher in the season at this all-day affair! Chef Roger Martinez and Chef Alex Chang have curated a delicious feast in addition to special drinks from Channing Daughters, Talea Brewery and Proximo Spirits. A kids menu will also be available, so bring the whole crew!

Tickets are $75 per guest, which includes your choice of lobster paella or smoked lamb ribs, in addition to other delicious items. If you’re not a meat eater, vegetarian tickets are also available for $55 per guest; spring vegetable paella will be available in addition to other items such as grilled spring onions and romesco, barbecue beets, broccoli di Ciccio and more. Visit ilbuco.com/pages/il-buco-al-mare to purchase tickets.

DID YOU KNOW?

Elaia Estiatorio has announced their collaboration with renowned Greek artist Caroline Rovithi to create an immersive dining experience that celebrates Greek culture and creativity. They have reimagined the restaurant’s menu designs and interior artwork, which allows for a harmonious blend of culinary and visual artistry. Not only does this collaboration celebrate their Greek roots, but it also showcases the power of women supporting and promoting each other in the creative industry.

The new menus and artwork were unveiled on May 3, drawing inspiration from the rich cultural tapestry of Greece, the Hellenistic spirit and the Hamptons.

Rovithi’s intricate designs adorn the menu through bold green paint strokes and olive branch motifs. Her use of vibrant colors, textures and striking symbols throughout her work pays homage to Greek heritage while adding a contemporary twist that resonates with modern aesthetics. Caroline’s book, All You Need Is Greece, contains the full collection of work that captures the essence of Hellas and is available for purchase exclusively at Elaia Estiatorio.

BITS & BITES

ITA Kitchen in East Moriches is now open! Offering innovative Italian American cuisine in a lively restaurant atmosphere, join them for brunch, dinner and private events.

Wölffer Estate Vineyard has announced their 2024 Sunset Music Schedule at their Wine Stand starting May 24! Get ready to bring your friends and family to enjoy a casual night amongst the vines, enjoying the sunset, music and Wölffer wine.

A new tradition has emerged at The Baker House 1650; they are introducing Aperitivo, their sunset happy hour featuring signature drinks curated by their house mixologist! Join them Wednesday through Saturday from 5–8 p.m. starting May 22.

FOOD QUOTE

“You have to taste a culture to understand it.” –Deborah Cater, writer