WHBPAC Brings Top Talent for Summer 2024 Lineup

Colin Quinn, Photo: Mike Lavoie

The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center has a spectacular roster of talented musicians, comedians and performers scheduled this summer, proving once again that the Hamptons’ hottest shows can be found on both sides of the Shinnecock Canal.

WHBPAC SUMMER 2024 SHOWS

Karaoke Live

Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m.

Come party, dance and make your pop star dreams come true at this karaoke on steroids event. Just bring your voice, and WHBPAC will provide the rest: the stage, lights, lyrics and a six-piece band anchored by Savage Pianos veteran performers.

Colin Quinn

Sunday, May 26, 8 p.m.

Standup comic Colin Quinn takes the stage with an original set unlike anything he’s performed on his various TV spots: from Saturday Night Live to MTV’s Remote Control to Comedy Central’s Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn.

John Hiatt

Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m.

A master lyricist and satirical storyteller, John Hiatt delivers songs filled with tales of redemption, relationships and surrendering on his own terms.

Keb’ Mo’

Friday, June 7, 8 p.m.

Embark on an electrifying musical journey with Keb’ Mo’ as he bridges the soulful streets of Compton to the heart of Nashville in his new album, Good to Be.

Kathleen Madigan

Saturday, June 8, 8 p.m.

Comedian Kathleen Madigan’s 33-year comedy career is showing no signs of slowing down as she continues her rave 2023 tour, Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos.

Pianofest in the Hamptons

Thursday, June 27, 7 p.m.

Part of the East End summer classical festival, these international prize-winning young artists offer an unparalleled evening of piano.

Kenny G

Saturday, June 29, 8 p.m.

Saxophonist and renowned instrumentalist Kenny G makes his much-anticipated return to the WHBPAC stage.

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Sunday, June 30, 8 p.m.

Witness the unparalleled musical journey of Bruce Hornsby, an icon whose adventurous spirit and virtuosity have shaped one of the most dynamic careers in contemporary music.

Marshall Charloff & The Purple Xperience

Friday, July 5, 8 p.m.

Once featured on albums alongside Prince, Marshall Charloff now dominates the world stage as one of the most authentic Prince tribute artists.

Jared Freid

Saturday, July 6, 8 p.m.

Jared Freid, the comedic sensation from New York City, is set to deliver a laughter-packed journey into the modern intricacies of dating and relationships.

Och & Oy: A Considered Cabaret with Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro

Sunday, July 7, 8 p.m.

Witness the critically acclaimed evening of tunes and tall tales starring Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro, with musical direction by Henry Koperski.

Let’s Sing Taylor

Saturday, July 13, 8 p.m.

Experience incredible musical renditions that mirror the faithfulness and vibrancy of Taylor Swift’s extensive and revered catalog.

Ben Folds

Sunday, July 14, 8 p.m.

Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter and composer Ben Folds has created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums and numerous collaborative records.

Super Diamond

Saturday, July 20, 8 p.m.

Super Diamond, featuring Surreal Neil, is an uncanny tribute to beloved, master singer-songwriter and American pop icon Neil Diamond.

Paul Reiser

Sunday, July 21, 8 p.m.

Paul Reiser — the versatile comedian, actor, writer, author and musician — comes to the WHBPAC stage to showcase his timeless comedy.

Jeff Garlin

Saturday, July 27, 8 p.m.

As an Emmy-nominated titan of comedy, known for his roles on Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Goldbergs, Garlin’s stand-up brings an energy that’s unmatched.

Modi

Sunday, July 27, 8 p.m.

Voted one of the top 10 comedians in New York City by The Hollywood Reporter, Modi is one of the comedy circuit’s most sought-after performers.

Matteo Lane

Saturday, August 3, 8 p.m.

Formerly an oil painter and opera singer in Italy, Matteo Lane is now a New York–based comedian with a standup special in Netflix’s The Comedy Lineup.

Michael Feinstein in Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett

Sunday, August 4, 8 p.m.

Supported by the Carnegie Hall Jazz Ensemble, Feinstein pays a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Tony Bennett, bringing his iconic songs to life in a symphony of sound.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Sunday, August 11, 8 p.m.

Leslie Odom Jr. is a multifaceted Tony and Grammy Award winner, vocalist, songwriter, actor and New York Times bestselling author.

Bruce in the USA

Saturday, August 17, 8 p.m.

Bruce in the USA is much more than just another tribute — this high-energy musical experience is a note-perfect and visually accurate recreation of a Bruce Springsteen & The E St. Band show.

Oz Pearlman

Sunday, August 18, 8 p.m.

Oz Pearlman is one of the most sought-after mentalists in the world and has been dazzling audiences with his mind-reading ability for over two decades.

Mike DelGuidice

Saturday, August 24, 8 p.m.

WHBPAC welcomes back Mike DelGuidice, a dynamic vocalist and singer-songwriter from Billy Joel’s band.

The Righteous Brothers

Sunday, August 25, 8 p.m.

Prepare for a soul-stirring, nostalgic concert experience at the Lovin’ Feelin’ Farewell Tour of the legendary Righteous Brothers.

Savage Pianos

Friday, August 30, 8 p.m.

Returning to WHBPAC, Savage Pianos is the hit dueling piano show selling out performances across the country with their show-stopping renditions of personal song requests.

That Motown Band

Saturday, August 31, 8 p.m.

Back by popular demand, That Motown Band is set to electrify the WHBPAC for their fourth dazzling performance, continuing a cherished tradition of bringing the golden hits of Motown to life.

Jim Breuer

Sunday, September 1, 8 p.m.

New York comedian Jim Breuer has become a beloved figure in comedy, known for his ability to make people laugh without a specific point of view.

The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center is located at 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. For tickets, call the box office at 631-288-1500 or visit whbpac.org.