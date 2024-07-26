Justin Timberlake DWI Charges to be Refiled After Technicality

Justin Timberlake mugshot (Sag Harbor Village Police)

He’s bringing sexy back to the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court… again.

Justin Timberlake is scheduled to be arraigned next Friday, August 2 on a revised charge of driving while intoxicated after prosecutors conceded there were issues with the original paperwork filed in the case after the pop singer’s lawyer argued about a technicality.

“The police made a number of very significant errors in this case,” Ed Burke Jr., the attorney for the Trolls movie franchise star, told reporters outside the courthouse on July 26 after filing a motion to dismiss the case. “Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated. And I’m very confident that that criminal charge will be dismissed.”

The “Bye Bye Bye” singer, who is free without bail, was not in court for the first court hearing in the case since a Sag Harbor Village Police officer arrested him for DWI after he left the American Hotel on June 18.

Burke said the court documents that were initially filed in the case were legally defective because the part-time police officer — who reportedly had no idea who the NSYNC alum was — did not have a sergeant present to sign off on the charges, among other issues. Inside the packed courthouse, prosecutors said what goes around comes around, so they told Judge Carl Irace that they will be refiling what’s known as a superseding accusatory instrument.

J-Tim is expected to appear virtually for his next court date.