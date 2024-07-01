Recipe: Learn to Make Duryea's Tasty Lobster Cobb Salad

Duryea’s Lobster Cobb Salad

Indulge in Duryea’s Lobster Cobb Salad and impress your guests this summer! This dish is both delicious and refreshing on a hot summer’s day. Dig in!

Duryea’s Lobster Cobb Salad

Salad Ingredients:

8 oz freshly picked steamed lobster meat (claw, knuckle and tail meat)

2 oz finely minced celery (only the inner leaves and stalk)

A fresh squeeze of lemon juice

zest from 1/2 a lemon

1 tbsp light mayonnaise

Salt and fresh cracked white pepper to taste

baby gem lettuce, cleaned leaves

Dressing Ingredients:

1/4 cup buttermilk, well shaken

1/4 cup light mayonnaise

1 tbsp tarragon vinegar

1/2 tbsp tarragon fresh, finely chopped

1/4 tsp garlic cloves, minced

1/4 tsp shallots, diced

1/2 scallion, chopped

1 dash Tabasco

1/2 tbsp fresh chives, parsley, oregano, chopped and mixed

Salt and fresh cracked white pepper to taste

Toppings:

1 tbsp crispy cooked bacon, roughly chopped

1 tbsp sharp cheddar shavings

1 hard-boiled egg, chopped

1/2 avocado, diced

5 heirloom cherry tomatoes, halved

Directions:

1. Whisk together the dressing ingredients. For a better result, make the dressing the day before the salad so all ingredients infuse together.

2. Gently toss all salad ingredients (except lettuce) together to create the lobster salad.

3. In a large salad bowl, toss the gem lettuce leaves with the dressing.

4. Place the lobster salad on top of the lettuce and dressing.

5. Finish up by sprinkling on the toppings.

6. If desired, serve with extra dressing on the side.

Duryea’s is located on the South Fork at 65 Tuthill Road, Montauk and on the North Fork at 40200 Main Road, Orient. Call 631-668-2410 for Duryea’s Montauk, 631-323-2424 for Duryea’s Orient Point, or visit duryeas.com for more information.