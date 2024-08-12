Join East Hampton Shucker Company CEO John Nicholas at Dan's White Party

East Hampton Shucker Company CEO John Nicholas

East Hampton Shucker Company CEO John Nicholas is bringing his brilliant and innovative oyster shucking device to Dan’s White Party — the epic culmination of the Dan’s Taste series, hosted by celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli at the renowned hotspot Gurney’s Montauk this Saturday, August 17.

Wear your hottest whites and enjoy top cuisine from the East End headlined by Gurney’s renowned chefs. Sip smooth cocktails, wines and beer while overlooking the ocean and dance the night away enjoying a cool ocean breeze.

Learn more about Dan’s White Party and get tickets, including special VIP experiences, at DansTaste.com

Meet East Hampton Shucker Company CEO John Nicholas

What’s your favorite summer ingredient, and will you incorporate it into your offerings for the event?

Fresh oysters.

How did you get into this line of work?

I invented a device to open oysters safely.

What’s the story behind your dish/drink that makes it a perfect fit for the White Party?

Oysters are perfect for every event.

Can you describe any unique or standout elements that will be featured by your business at the event?

We have a new, faster, safer, and easier way to shuck oysters. You can easily shuck oysters without risking injury to your hand, as it is kept away from the knife.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

For many years I had trouble opening oysters, during COVID I invented a device that would solve this problem.

Please describe your product/service in five words.

Safest Oyster Shucking Device.

What are you most excited for at the event?

Enjoying Champagne and oysters with an ocean breeze.

If your signature cocktail or dish was named after an iconic East End location, which would it be and why?

All of East Hampton Shucker’s products have East End names.

If your company was a signature cocktail or dish, what would it be called and what would the drink/plate be?

*East Hampton Shucker.

easthamptonshucker.com