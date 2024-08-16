Hamptons Catered Affairs Chef Dana McCall Talks Dan's White Party

Hamptons Catered Affairs chef Dana McCall

Hamptons Catered Affairs Chef Dana McCall is bringing her fabulous products to Dan’s White Party — the epic culmination of the Dan’s Taste series, hosted by celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli at the renowned hotspot Gurney’s Montauk this Saturday, August 17.

Wear your hottest whites and enjoy top cuisine from the East End headlined by Gurney’s renowned chefs. Sip smooth cocktails, wines and beer while overlooking the ocean and dance the night away enjoying a cool ocean breeze.

Learn more about Dan’s White Party and get tickets, including special VIP experiences, at DansTaste.com

Meet Hamptons Catered Affairs Chef Dana McCall

What’s your favorite summer ingredient, and will you incorporate it into your offerings for the event?

Long Island sweet corn. Yes, it will be featured in our dish.

How did you get into this line of work?

I have been cooking and entertaining since I was a kid. Making the food stand out with taste and presentation has always been something I’ve made my No. 1 priority whether it be a huge event or just a Sunday dinner at my home.

What’s the story behind your dish/drink that makes it a perfect fit for the White Party?

My favorite group meal to share in the summer is a big pot of clams and mussels and just adding other delicious ingredients to take it to the next level. Nothing is better than enjoying great seafood while overlooking the water in Montauk.

Can you describe any unique or standout elements that you will feature at the event?

Everything will be cooked on site, seas to table, as an off-premises catering company it is something we specialize in bringing the meal to you.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I am always inspired by the end result. Nothing makes me happier than seeing the client and their guests wowed and amazed by the food and the experience. It’s what makes every event worth it. Whether 10 people at an intimate dinner party gathering or an event for 500 people, I always want to make sure the food stands out to everyone as being one of the best experiences they have had.

Please describe your product/service in five words.

Memorable, flavorful, innovative, quality, professional.

What are you most excited for at the event?

Always excited to meet new faces and seeing all of our old and new friends from past events!

If your signature cocktail or dish was named after an iconic East End location, which would it be and why?

The Montauk Lighthouse. It’s an iconic landmark that represents the history of Long Island. It’s a connection to tradition and local culture and most of all visually stunning. Our dish evokes the same feelings of traditions of summer clambakes on Long Island, local seafood and visually satisfying.

If your company was a signature cocktail or dish, what would it be called and what would the drink/plate be?

The Hamptons Custom. It reflects the essence of our company which specializes in creating custom menus designed just for the client.

32 Lighthouse Road, Hampton Bays. 631-604-9100, hamptonscateredaffairs.com