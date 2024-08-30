Meet Dan's North Fork Cover Artist Hugh Gallagher

August 30 Dan’s North Fork cover art (detail) by Hugh Gallagher

This month’s cover of Dan’s Papers North Fork comes to us from local artist Hugh Gallagher. Here, he discusses his “Family Cruise” cover painting, upcoming art exhibitions, and working alongside his wife, fellow Dan’s cover artist Gail Gallagher.

A Chat with Hugh Gallagher

What inspired you to create this painting, and what did its creation process entail?

My wife Gail Gallagher and I decided to do a day of plein air painting at the Peconic Marina on Noyac Road in Southampton. While I was working on my piece, a family of ducks came cruising by and I decided to include them in the painting.

How would you describe your art style, and how did you develop it?

I would say my style of painting is a cross between Impressionism and Realism. When working plein air, my style evolved over time from an impression to a more detailed rendering. Doing lots of painting helped to accomplish this.

What art accomplishment or accolade are you most proud of?

I am most proud of the fact that folks will purchase some of my pieces to hang in their homes and to continue to enjoy them.

What do you find most rewarding about being an artist?

What I find most rewarding is being able to go painting with my wife Gail. We will both paint a similar scene and to see how she does it versus my own rendering is very fulfilling.

As an artist, what is something uniquely special about being married to another artist?

What is special about being married to another artist is being able to do things together, to share ideas and to provide helpful advice to each other.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or info about upcoming exhibitions/projects?

My art is available to be seen on my website hughjgallagher.com. Also, Gail and I will have artwork available at the Southampton Artists Association Labor Day exhibition at the Southampton Cultural Center from August 29 through September 8. We both will also have artwork at the 725 Art Show at the Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum from September 7 to about October 15.