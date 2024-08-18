Mora Gora Sterling & David Sterling: Hamptons Power Couple

David and Mona-Gora Sterling

David Sterling and Mona Gora-Sterling each enjoy successful careers, and together they have a very successful marriage. They are quick to say what makes it all work.

“We put family first,” Mona explains, with agreement from David.

Together 28 years, the two share five children and 11 grandchildren, with another grandchild on the way.

Adds David, “We both are multitaskers, but family always comes first.”

Mona is the founder of Golden Lioness Corp., a real estate firm headquartered in Brooklyn. She is one of New York’s few female developers and has been in the real estate business since 1995. David is chief executive officer of SterlingRisk, one of the nation’s largest insurance brokerages.

“We spend a lot of time together as a couple and are together all weekend with family,” Mona says of their schedules. David adds that they are accommodating of each other’s work schedules and that their professions complement each other.

While some would describe them as a power couple, they both shy away from that expression, preferring multitaskers. This is especially true when you add the many philanthropic endeavors in which they participate individually and jointly. Mona is on the board of the Women’s International Zionist Organization, which is dedicated to the advancement of the status of women, the education and welfare of children, the care of the elderly, and the protection of the most vulnerable members of Israeli society. David is involved with the American Friends of Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

They both are involved with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. David is on the national board of AIPAC and Mona is on the board of the real estate division. AIPAC works to bring together Democrats and Republicans to advance bipartisan support for the U.S.-Israel relationship. They also work together with the UJA Federation, which cares for Jews everywhere and New Yorkers of all backgrounds.

They both take their charitable commitments seriously and work for causes that align with their values. They also are active in their faith, which they practice at The Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach, where Mona serves on the board.

“We’ve had a connection to the synagogue since inception,” says Mona, whose father and mother, Jack and Paula Gora, were among the original members. She is proud to carry her late father’s mission forward by helping Jack’s House possible. Jack’s House offers a plethora of services to not only members of the synagogue, but to the entire Westhampton Beach community.

“Jack’s House is for the community,” Mona reflects. “We have a full schedule of activities every day including camp for children. We have a full-size pool, basketball court and an outdoor kitchen. We offer cooking classes, social activities for young adults and much more. Jack’s House has brought a lot of young people and young families back into the community. Since the October 7 attack on Israel, we’ve seen quite a few families come forward, take advantage of Jack’s House, and find solace in being together in such a positive place.”

David and Mona agree that there is a balance to all the things they do and to all aspects of their lives. When asked if they had a secret to success, both said there is no secret sauce, just hard work and dedication to family.

One of their sons works with Mona and three of their children work with David. Both agree that working with family is a rewarding experience.

“I’ve always been blessed to work with family,” says David, whose grandfather founded the insurance business in 1932. “Mona and I are very fortunate that we have children advancing their careers at the two companies that mean so much to us.”

While there may not be any secret sauce, these two have unlocked a recipe for success both individually and together.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.