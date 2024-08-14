N'amo Chef David Ladner Brings Epic Seafood to Dan's White Party

N’amo chef David Ladner

N’amo chef David Ladner is bringing his delicious eats to Dan’s White Party — the epic culmination of the Dan’s Taste series, hosted by celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli at the renowned hotspot Gurney’s Montauk this Saturday, August 17.

Wear your hottest whites and enjoy top cuisine from the East End headlined by Gurney’s renowned chefs. Sip smooth cocktails, wines and beer while overlooking the ocean and dance the night away enjoying a cool ocean breeze.

Learn more about Dan’s White Party and get tickets, including special VIP experiences, at DansTaste.com

A Chat with N’amo Chef David Ladner

What’s your favorite summer ingredient, and will you incorporate it into your offerings for the event?

Radish.

How did you get into this line of work?

I loved the creativity and to make people happy.

What’s the story behind your dish/drink that makes it a perfect fit for the White Party?

This a dish I picked up over 10 years ago from Jody Adams, also it’s a white Gazpacho so it makes sense for the white party.

Can you describe any unique or standout elements that will be featured by your business at the event?

The emulsion and marination of the vegetables takes time and patience.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

The simplicity of of letting food be food, not over complicating good ingredients

Please describe your product/service in five words.

Clean, fresh, delicious, vibrant, satisfying we no.

What are you most excited for at the event?

Meeting new people.

If your signature cocktail or dish was named after an iconic East End location, which would it be and why?

The Ditch Plains.

If your company was a signature cocktail or dish, what would it be called and what would the drink/plate be?

What will you be serving at the event?

Grilled Swordfish with white gazpacho, corn and pepper salad.

74 W. Lake Drive, Montauk, 631-668-8344, namoseafood.com