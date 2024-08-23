Old Stove Pub: Toasting 55 Years of Hamptons History

Joe DeCristofaro

Old Stove Pub, a beloved staple in Sagaponack, blends rich history with modern charm. Established over 55 years ago, this iconic spot offers a cozy, rustic atmosphere alongside a menu of classic Mediterranean-inspired dishes.

Known for its warm hospitality, it’s a favorite for both locals and visitors alike. We spoke with Old Stove Pub owner Joe DeCristofaro about what makes the restaurant so special.

What does it mean to you to be celebrating Old Stove Pub’s 55th anniversary?

It is a true triumph for this restaurant to have survived all these years. Going from a well loved restaurant under Coula Johnides, the last of the clan that opened the Old Stove Pub in 1969 and ran it for decades, to being a rundown restaurant for years, to coming back to life again and bringing back great food and service.

How has the restaurant evolved over the years since it first opened in the Hamptons?

Originally a Greek restaurant known for traditional dishes and steaks, and very well known because of Coula’s character, which famously varied depending on her mood, things took a turn after she passed. Under the next owner, the building wasn’t properly maintained, and sadly began to fall apart. With a slew of health code violations, falling down ceilings, broken toilets, lack of plumbing, holes in floors, it became known for its decaying state, not the food. Then, after several years of attempted restoration the restaurant was put up for sale, but no one wanted to buy it. The reputation was so bad it was unsellable. Buyers were scared of the work that would have to go into it. I bought the business and the name in June of 2020, during COVID, and slowly took on the job of bringing it back to life with a proper restoration. Guests came back to find a fresh restaurant that showcased its history while offering new menus, live music and a welcoming atmosphere, and the rest is history.

What do you think has made Old Stove Pub such an enduring favorite among Hamptonites?

Charm: It’s still got lots of it. Visitors can enjoy lots of original details, from original artwork, vintage photos and the storied piano that still sits on the porch. We reliably offer great steaks and new menu choices people return for again and again.

Can you share any memorable stories or milestones from the restaurant’s history?

Going as a young boy with my father, I remember the restaurant’s jukebox well. We would go and change the records. I remember being scared of the owner, Coula, but loving the steaks. My dad thought it was expensive at the time. Over the years, Coula and I became friends, and I got to know the restaurant well.

How do you balance preserving Old Stove Pub traditions while keeping the menu and experience fresh for new generations?

The traditions are in the space, keeping it somewhat original. Exposed beams, old floors, fireplace, and even the red and white checkered tablecloths. They are new but pay homage to the original style. We have refurbished the interiors and created a new outdoor dining area. A refreshed menu is very important. Keeping some of the traditional dishes such as Greek dips, Saganaki, Greek salad, steaks and lamb but adding Mediterranean flare, and our sushi is definitely the best in the Hamptons.

What are some of the most popular dishes that have stood the test of time, and what offerings have been added recently?

Our traditional dishes, Greek dips, Saganaki, Greek salad, steaks and lamb are for sure fan favorites, but now we are also known in the Hamptons for our sushi, shrimp, bronzino and scallops dishes.

How has the Hamptons community influenced the restaurant’s identity and atmosphere?

They expect lots of options and we give it to them — not only with our menu, but with live music every Friday and Saturday, our Monday Family Fun nights offering kids’ games and face painting, and our Wednesday and Thursday Pub Nights serving $12 apps, burgers and cocktails, and Sunday’s Wine Down the Weekend, offering half priced bottles of wine with dinner.

Have you ever seen any regular customers who have been with you for decades?

So many of our guests have been coming for decades, with the exception of the time the restaurant fell into disrepair after Coula passed away. They are so happy to be able to return to the Old Stove Pub, and we are so happy to host them here once again.

What challenges has the restaurant faced over the years and how did you overcome them to reach this milestone?

The condition the restaurant was in when I took it over was close to ruins. Everything needed to be fixed and redone and a new menu was key. We needed to get the word out that there was new management in place. People were skeptical, understandably. It was difficult at first, starting with just two servers and myself, we had about 25 people come in the first week, and then double the next week, and before long we were serving hundreds of people per week. Our staff grew as well, and we were on our way.

What special plans or events do you have in store to celebrate Old Stove Pub’s 55th anniversary?

Every week we celebrate its rebirth and the fact that we are open with great food, exceptional service, great local musicians and the Old Stove Pub’s unique character and charm. Coula would be proud.

3516 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack. 631-537-3300, oldstovepub.com

