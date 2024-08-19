Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Journalist Pamela Colloff

Meet Journalist Pamela Colloff

Episode 195: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with journalist Pamela Colloff. She has contributed to The New Yorker, but a majority of her work has been featured in Texas Monthly, where she was an executive editor. As of 2017, Colloff is a senior reporter at ProPublica and a writer-at-large at The New York Times Magazine.

