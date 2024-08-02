Podcast: Dan Talks with New West Hampton Dunes Mayor Irwin Krasnow

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet West Hampton Dunes Mayor Irwin Krasnow

Episode 193: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Irwin Krasnow, a longtime developer, zoning board member and economic development consultant who recently unseated a 30-year incumbent to become the new mayor of the Village of West Hampton Dunes. Krasnow shares his vision for the future of the village.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast