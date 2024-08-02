Podcast: Dan Talks with New West Hampton Dunes Mayor Irwin Krasnow
1 minute 08/02/2024
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Meet West Hampton Dunes Mayor Irwin Krasnow
Episode 193: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Irwin Krasnow, a longtime developer, zoning board member and economic development consultant who recently unseated a 30-year incumbent to become the new mayor of the Village of West Hampton Dunes. Krasnow shares his vision for the future of the village.