Riverhead Man Charged With Seven-Vehicle Fatal DWI Crash

Riverhead Town Police photo

A suspect was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and causing a seven-vehicle crash that killed his 33-year-old passenger when their vehicle rolled over in Riverhead on Wednesday evening, Riverhead Town Police said.

Christian Aroldo Mendoza-Baquiax, 38, was driving an Acura when the crash occurred near the corner of Cross River Drive and south of Riverside Drive, fatally injuring Nelson Gudiel Reyes Muxin at 6:18 p.m., police said. Both the driver and the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, are from Riverhead.

Mendoza-Baquiax was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated. He will be arraigned Thursday at Riverhead Town Justice Court.

The Riverhead Town Volunteer Ambulance Corp, Flanders Volunteer Ambulance Corp, Riverhead Fire Department, Stony Brook Ambulance and Manorville Volunteer Ambulance responded to the scene to treat the injured.

Riverhead Town Police detectives and the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Unit are continuing the investigation. Riverhead Police ask anyone that may have witnessed the crash or has information about the case to call them at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.