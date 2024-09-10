Dan Talks with Juliana Terian, CEO of Rallye Motor Co.

Meet Juliana Terian, CEO of Rallye Motor Co.

Episode 198: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Juliana Terian, the president and chief executive officer of Rallye Motor Co., the Roslyn-based automobile group that includes Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Acura, Lexus and more.

Terian has led the company since 2002 and has since overseen its growth.

Visit rallye.com.

