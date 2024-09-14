Monique Romeo Remembered for Remarkable Life

Monique A. (Athanasiu) Romeo

Monique A. (Athanasiu) Romeo died peacefully on Aug. 23 at her home in Hampton Bays. She was 91.

Born Monica Sanda Mirei Athanasiu in Bucharest, Romania, on Oct. 20, 1932, she was the cherished daughter of Colonel Constantin Athanasiu and Lilly (nee Tutunaru) and the beloved sister of Dan Athanasiu Marshall.

In 1942, amid the rise of communism in Romania, she and her family fled to France.

During this tumultuous period, she adopted the name Monique and contributed to the Marshall Plan, setting the stage for a remarkable journey. The family arrived in the United States in 1952, where she began her career as a language instructor at Cornell University and later as an announcer for Radio Free Europe.

On Jan. 2, 1956, she married Alfred Romeo, and together they built a life full of achievements, deep friendships and love. From 1960 to 1990, she made her mark at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City, where she broke new ground as the first female banquet manager and later owned the renowned “Monique of the Waldorf” beauty salon.

In 1979, Monique and Alfred moved to Long Island, where Monique launched a successful real estate business.

Over the years, she developed more than 150 home and waterfront properties, leaving a lasting legacy in the community.

Romeo is predeceased by her husband Alfred (2019) and her brother Dan (2009).

She is survived by her devoted family and friends, all of whom will deeply miss her devotion and vibrant presence.

Family and friends paid their respects at the O’Connell Rothwell Funeral Home in Southampton before her funeral mass was held on Aug. 26 at the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Church of the Hamptons, followed by interment at Cypress Hill Cemetery in Brooklyn. Romeo’s memory will be cherished by all who knew her.