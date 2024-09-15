Oliver Putzer: From Lemonade Stand to Hamptons Event Maestro

Oliver Putzer

At just 17 years old, Oliver Putzer has made an indelible mark on the Hamptons’ event scene through his company, Brooks Group. His journey from a lemonade stand innovator to a leading event planner is a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit and resilience.

While most fourth-graders are preoccupied with school and friends, young Putzer was running a lemonade stand with a twist: he accepted credit card payments, a novel concept for a child in elementary school.

“I’ve always believed in going the extra mile,” Putzer recalled. “Even at 10 years old, I knew offering something a little different could set me apart.” His early move to integrate modern payment methods into his lemonade stand taught him valuable lessons in innovation and market adaptation.

Putzer’s path has not been without its obstacles. Throughout his life, he has faced countless skeptics who doubted his ideas and capabilities. Yet, he has consistently turned these challenges into opportunities for growth. Today, his boutique event planning business, Brooks Group, stands out in the competitive Hamptons market, known for its elite clientele and discerning tastes.

“The Hamptons is a competitive market,” Putzer explained. “But I’ve always seen that as an opportunity. There’s room for quality, and I’ve captured a large portion of a very small, high-demand market by focusing on what makes each event unique and unforgettable.”

Putzer’s hands-on approach and keen eye for detail have set him apart in the event planning world. His work includes organizing sophisticated charity galas and exclusive corporate functions. One notable example is his role in a charity gala, where Brooks Group played a pivotal role in raising substantial money for two arts organizations. This event not only boosted his company’s reputation but also highlighted Putzer’s commitment to making a positive impact on the community. “Creating something memorable and impactful is always the goal,” said Putzer.

An avid animal lover, Putzer also donates a portion of Brooks Group’s profits to organizations like the ASPCA, reflecting his deep commitment to giving back in meaningful ways. “Giving back has always been important to me,” Putzer shared. “Supporting organizations like the ASPCA allows me to make a positive impact beyond my business, and that’s something I’m really proud of.”

Putzer is the CEO and co-founder of CP Technologies LLC, which developed Annotater.App — a platform that is revolutionizing the way students, educators, and researchers approach learning and research. Annotater.App uses cutting-edge AI technology to extract the most relevant information from articles and sources, reducing reading time by up to 79.36%. “Annotater.App is all about making education more efficient,” Putzer said. “Our goal is to change how people learn and research, allowing them to focus on critical thinking and application of concepts.”

Under Putzer’s strategic leadership, CP Technologies LLC has empowered hundreds of users nationwide, enhancing their educational experiences.

“Education should unlock potential, not just accumulate data,” he added. The platform has been particularly beneficial for educators and researchers, streamlining their work and contributing to a more equitable and efficient education system.

Putzer’s entrepreneurial journey hasn’t been without its challenges. When he launched Chocolate Strawberry Co., a mobile cart offering chocolate-dipped strawberries, a storefront that had previously agreed to lend outside space withdrew from the agreement. This presented a significant obstacle since mobile food carts were not permitted in Southampton Village. But Putzer’s determination remained steadfast. “I didn’t let that stop me. I’ve never been one to take ‘no’ for an answer, especially when I know there’s another way,” Putzer recalled.

Instead of giving up, Putzer sought alternative locations and partnered with the Shinnecock Nation, who agreed to host his cart at the Shinnecock Lobster Factory. The pop-up event was a resounding success, demonstrating Putzer’s ability to adapt and find creative solutions. “The support from the Shinnecock community was incredible,” he said. This success paved the way for the cart’s presence at exclusive Hamptons events, including the White Out Party at Kissaki in Water Mill, where they sold nearly 100 cups of chocolate-covered strawberries.

Despite his rapid rise and growing influence, Putzer remains remarkably grounded. He consciously avoids wasting time with television to focus on his work and community connections. Putzer remarks, “It gives me more time to focus on what really matters — building my business and connecting with people.”

Putzer’s focus and persistence have allowed him to discover a unique path. His entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering determination to overcome challenges have led to achievements that defy expectations for someone his age. Whether it’s expanding Brooks Group, advancing Annotater.App or establishing Chocolate Strawberry Co., Putzer is continuing to make waves in the Hamptons and beyond.

“I guess it’s always been in me,” he said, with a smile. “I’ve just been lucky to have a few people who have always believed in me.”

At 17, Putzer is just beginning his journey. His ability to overcome skepticism and embrace opportunities ensures that his unstoppable drive will lead to even greater success in the future. Putzer’s story is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved with passion, innovation and resilience.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.