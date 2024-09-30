Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Actress Blythe Danner

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

A Conversation with Blythe Danner

Episode 201: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Blythe Danner, the actress who starred in the drama series Huff, winning two PrimeTime Emmy Awards. Danner also won a Tony Award for her role in the 1969 Broadway production of Butterflies are Free.

Danner is also known for her comedic chops, starring as Dina Byrnes in the Meet the Parents trilogy.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

