Richard Grant Faron Sr. of Sag Harbor Dies at 91

Richard Grant Faron Sr., 91, of Sag Harbor died on Aug. 27 peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Faron was born on Christmas Eve in 1932 to Charles B. Faron Jr. and Mabel B. (Hobbs) Faron in Queens. After he graduated from Hempstead High School, he joined the US Army and went on to serve in the Korean War as corporal. Upon returning from Korea, he studied accounting at Adelphi University, where he also earned his MBA. He went on to work at IBM for 30 years, where he was the vice president of risk management.

While at IBM, Faron was a member of the teams that planned and organized the Operation Sail United States Bicentennial celebration in Manhattan in 1976, honoring the 200th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and the opening of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Complex in 1982 at Pier 86 in Manhattan. After leaving IBM, he worked at Johnson & Higgins, where he was involved with the company’s sponsorship of the Children’s Storefront, a tuition-free private school in Harlem.

In 1956, Faron met Sheila H. (Mulligan) Faron on a blind date through their best friends. They married in 1957 and went on to have three children, Richard Grant Faron Jr., Susan Elizabeth (Faron) Mogan and Christopher Robert Faron.

After retiring, Richard and Sheila moved from Armonk in Westchester County to Sag Harbor full time.

He enjoyed golfing, walking their dog Shawna, spending time on the water, hosting parties at their house for family and traveling.

He was a proud member of the Southampton Korean War Vets and loved marching in Southampton Village’s annual July 4 parade with his fellow members.

Faron was predeceased by his wife Sheila, his parents, his sister Helen and his grandson Christopher Richard Faron. He is survived by his siblings Charles Faron, Linda (Faron) West and Donald and his wife Jane Faron, his children and their spouses, Rich and Caitlin Faron, Sue and Patrick Mogan and Chris and Patricia Faron, his grandchildren Diven Faron, Patrick Mogan, Sarah (Mogan) Harris and her husband Mat Harris, Sean Faron, Emilee Mogan and Christian Faron, his many nieces and nephews, and his favorite dogs, Cooper, Bear, Virgil, Charlie and Penny.

Services were held at Yardley and Pino in Sag Harbor on Aug. 31.