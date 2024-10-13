David Nugent: Curating Cinema at the Hamptons International Film Festival

David Nugent

For more than 17 years, David Nugent has played a pivotal role in shaping one of the East End’s most celebrated cultural events: the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF). As the festival’s artistic director, Nugent has become a vital force behind curating the best in global cinema for the festival’s dedicated and discerning audience. This year, the 32nd edition of HIFF once again lived up to its reputation as a must-attend event, offering a carefully crafted selection of films that resonate with both the art house crowd and mainstream cinephiles alike.

Nugent’s journey to this point is one of passion, dedication and a lifelong love for film. Before joining HIFF, he spent years teaching film history at institutions like Harvard, MIT and The New School. “I loved teaching,” Nugent shares, reflecting on his academic past. “There’s something endlessly rewarding about engaging with students, diving into classic films and discussing what makes cinema such a powerful art form.”

However, it was the vibrant energy of film festivals that eventually drew him out of the classroom and into the world of curation. “Festivals bring people together in a way that’s incredibly special. They create a space where filmmakers and audiences can engage directly with each other, and I was drawn to that excitement,” Nugent explains. What began as small festival jobs — like print trafficking and catalog writing at the Nantucket Film Festival and Boston Jewish Film Festival — soon became a career-defining path that led him to the Hamptons in 2007.

Under Nugent’s leadership, HIFF has maintained its reputation as an intimate yet influential festival that offers the best in world cinema. “The Hamptons is one of the most beautiful places in the world, especially in October,” Nugent notes. “It’s a unique environment where filmmakers can showcase their work to an audience that is deeply engaged with the arts.”

This year’s festival featured over 174 screenings, including documentaries, narratives and shorts from emerging talents and established filmmakers. With screenings attracting names like Demi Moore, Liev Schreiber, Andrew Garfield and Marisa Tomei, HIFF once again proved to be a gathering of some of the biggest talents in the industry. “Hillary Clinton will also be attending to discuss Zurawski v. Texas, a powerful documentary on reproductive rights produced by her and Chelsea Clinton’s production company,” Nugent shared before the event. “It’s one of the many films we’re excited to present this year.”

One of HIFF’s trademarks under Nugent’s direction is its ability to attract a diverse lineup of films, balancing crowd-pleasers with bold, experimental works. “We want to bring films that our audiences will love, but we also want to challenge them. It’s important to have a mix of films that entertain and films that push the boundaries of what cinema can be.”

Nugent’s curatorial process begins early in the year, with submissions for the festival opening in February. The HIFF programming team works tirelessly to sift through thousands of entries, attending festivals around the globe to scout films and discovering hidden gems. “It’s a long process, but one that we’re deeply committed to,” Nugent says.

While Nugent is focused on curating contemporary films for HIFF, his passion for the classics has been a constant source of inspiration. “I studied under some of the best,” Nugent says, recalling his time immersed in films like Hitchcock’s Vertigo and Robert Altman’s McCabe & Mrs. Miller. “Seeing the masterpieces of cinema is what initially drew me into the world of film, and it’s those moments that continue to drive my love for it.”

Nugent also credits his love for classic films as the foundation of his appreciation for innovative storytelling. “Seeing John Cassavetes’ films during my studies had a huge impact on me, and I always look for films that bring something unique or challenging to the table,” he says.

What makes the Hamptons International Film Festival truly unique, though, is its deep connection to the local community. “The Hamptons has a very culturally rich and literate community,” Nugent explains. “It’s a place where people care deeply about the arts, and it’s wonderful to see that level of engagement during the festival.”

Throughout its 11-day run, HIFF draws a mix of part-time residents, year-round locals and visitors from around the world. This diversity creates an electric atmosphere, one where the arts and culture take center stage. Nugent and his team work hard to ensure that the festival remains accessible to everyone, including offering rush tickets for sold-out screenings. “No film is ever truly sold out,” Nugent notes. “People can always show up a little early and try their luck with rush tickets, and in most cases, they’ll get in.”

Since Nugent took the reins as artistic director in 2007, HIFF has earned a reputation as a launchpad for some of the biggest films of the year. The festival has often featured films that go on to receive critical acclaim and major awards, including several that have won the Academy Award for Best Picture. “We had an incredible 10-year run where we screened the Best Picture winner every year,” Nugent recalls, noting films like Slumdog Millionaire and The Artist that first gained attention at HIFF.

As HIFF continues to grow in scope and influence, Nugent remains focused on maintaining the festival’s unique charm while continuing to push the boundaries of what a film festival can achieve. “For these 11 days, film takes over the community in the best possible way,” he says.

With Nugent at the helm, the Hamptons International Film Festival continues to thrive as one of the East End’s most cherished cultural institutions, offering audiences a glimpse of the best in cinema while fostering a deeper connection between filmmakers and film lovers.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.