Hampton Synagogue Dedicates AHAVA Sculpture

Cynthia Hochman, Gillian and Simon Salama-Caro Courtesy of Hampton Synagogue Gillian and Simon Salama-Caro, Rabbi Marc Schneier, Morris and Judy Tuchman, Synagogue President Jeffrey Zuckerman, Cantor Netanel Hershtik Courtesy of Hampton Synagogue Gillian and Simon Salama-Caro, Simi Teitelbaum Schneier, Donna Schneier, Rabbi Marc Schneier Courtesy of Hampton Synagogue Sandra Cahn, Jeffrey, Shari and Alec Zuckerman Courtesy of Hampton Synagogue Standing Room Only Crowd Enjoys Pre-Dedication Presentation Courtesy of Hampton Synagogue

The Hampton Synagogue recently celebrated the dedication of Robert Indiana’s AHAVA sculpture, a gift from Gillian and Simon Salama-Caro, which now graces the entrance of the Tuchman Family Mikvah.

The event brought together community members and art enthusiasts who gathered to honor the significance of the sculpture, which embodies love and connection.