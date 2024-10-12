Hampton Synagogue Dedicates AHAVA Sculpture
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
10/12/2024
Cynthia Hochman, Gillian and Simon Salama-CaroCourtesy of Hampton Synagogue
Gillian and Simon Salama-Caro, Rabbi Marc Schneier, Morris and Judy Tuchman, Synagogue President Jeffrey Zuckerman, Cantor Netanel HershtikCourtesy of Hampton Synagogue
Gillian and Simon Salama-Caro, Simi Teitelbaum Schneier, Donna Schneier, Rabbi Marc SchneierCourtesy of Hampton Synagogue
Sandra Cahn, Jeffrey, Shari and Alec ZuckermanCourtesy of Hampton Synagogue
Standing Room Only Crowd Enjoys Pre-Dedication PresentationCourtesy of Hampton Synagogue
The Hampton Synagogue recently celebrated the dedication of Robert Indiana’s AHAVA sculpture, a gift from Gillian and Simon Salama-Caro, which now graces the entrance of the Tuchman Family Mikvah.
The event brought together community members and art enthusiasts who gathered to honor the significance of the sculpture, which embodies love and connection.