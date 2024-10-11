Stars Come Out for HIFF 2024: Hillary Clinton, Andrew Garfield & More

The iconic Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) made a bold move this year, extending its run from five days to an ambitious 11-day celebration of cinema. David Nugent, the festival’s artistic director, spoke to “South O’ The Highway” to discuss what sets HIFF apart and how this expansion has brought an exciting energy to the East End.

“We have a very passionate and oftentimes influential audience,” Nugent said. “There are so many members of the media, arts, culture, and literature communities here, who love art and love to go to the movies.” The festival’s intimate atmosphere also adds a special touch. “Our biggest venue is just 430 seats. When you’re there with some of the great people that we have coming—like Secretary Hillary Clinton, who was here the other day—you’re in a very intimate environment.”

The festival’s highlights included a standing ovation for Zurawski V Texas, directed by Maisie Crow and Abbie Perrault, and executive produced by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, and appearances by stars like Andrew Garfield, Julianne Moore, Mariska Hargitay, and Alec Baldwin.

“Watching Hillary and Chelsea Clinton and the filmmaking team jump to their feet after their film was incredibly gratifying,” Nugent reflected on October 9, adding, “There’s so much excitement, and we’re only at the halfway point.”

The festival, which runs from October 4-14, kicked off with Martha, a documentary about Martha Stewart directed by R.J. Cutler, to an electric response. “Having Martha on opening night and Hillary Clinton the next morning—two incredibly dynamic women—was surreal,” Nugent said. “So many people came up to me saying they were inspired by Martha’s story.”

Expanding to 11 days allowed for more time to showcase such moments. Nugent explained, “Sometimes cramming everything into five days means you don’t get to see as many films. Expanding gives audiences more time to see the films they’re interested in.”

HIFF also celebrated several stars for their contributions to filmmaking. Malcolm Washington was honored as the 2024 Breakthrough Director, while Clarence Maclin received the Breakthrough Performer Award. A highlight was a conversation with Liev Schreiber, who received the Dick Cavett Artistic Champion Award.

Festival director Nugent expressed particular excitement about Andrew Garfield, star of We Live in Time, who took time to engage warmly with the crowd. Demi Moore also received the Career Achievement in Acting Award.

Nugent praised the mix of attendees, guests, and speakers, emphasizing the value of creating direct interactions between audiences and talent. “It’s incredibly moving to hear from people who either made the film or are vital to the movements being explored in the film. For festivals, we need to stay focused on that. Give people something they won’t get at home.”