Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center: Possum Season on the Decline

Possums have a bad reputation – but they’re actually very helpful to humans in terms of keeping the environment healthy.

With the closure of summer, possum numbers are starting to dwindle, yet their influence carries strong. Despite being judged for their association with garbage, possums clear our pests, unwanted insects, and most importantly, clear about 5,000 ticks a year.

But every year, a high number of possums end up at the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center (EAWRC). With six possums currently rehabilitating in their outside enclosure, and nine rehabilitating under the care of Jessica Chiarello, senior animal care technician of the EAWRC, this is only the tail end of the possum season. Chiarello states that “during the height of our season, there can be over 30 possums rehabilitating at one time.” This includes an additional 10-15 under the care of hospital employees as well, Chiarello adds.

Similar to many of the other animals in care, most of the possums the EAWRC receives are joeys, or baby possums. This is primarily because of two reasons: babies falling off their mother’s back, or – more unfortunate – mothers getting hit by cars.

“The birth process of possums is unique to other animals,” Chiarello says. “Possums are only pregnant for about 12 to 15 days.” Joeys, which are approximately the size of a “jellybean” after birth, will enter the mother’s pouch and attach themselves to each of their mother’s nipples, which supplies direct nutrients into the joey’s stomach. They stay in her pouch for about two months, and then move to her back for another couple months. Once the possum is ready to detach, it can be considered independent; however, if the baby is knocked off prematurely, it will not know how to survive on its own.

Mother possums carry numerous babies and are “naturally nomadic,” Chiarello describes, “so in the case a baby is knocked off, the mother will not go back for its baby.” Because of this, the EAWRC receives many joeys, suffering severe fractures, that have detached and fallen off their mother’s back either due to predators, dogs or other causes.

The EAWRC can also receive joeys when the mother is hit by a car. Chiarello adds that, “Adult possums will typically get hit in the frontal area, and retain injuries such as fractured nasal cavities, skulls and eye sockets.” Because of this, when mothers are hit by cars, there is a likely chance her babies are still alive, and in such a case, should be checked and brought to the EAWRC.

While the EAWRC receives more joeys, adults are still commonly admitted.

Adults are usually brought to the EAWRC when they are hit by cars, or have deadly parasites. Fractures from car accidents are typically treated with “pain medication, fluids and continuous X-rays,” as described by Chiarello, “to ensure that the fracture is healing properly.” As one of the longest rehabilitation processes for possums, it is the most life threatening for them.

Parasites, on the other hand, are still deadly, yet easier to treat. Besnoitiosis, a parasitic protozoan infection common amongst possums, results in visible white nodules (cysts) around the mouth, ears and eyes, in addition to all of the vital organs. “While some healthy possums can live with this infection,” Chiarello adds, “many times it can be severe when the possum is having other issues, such as old age and lead poisoning.”

Parasitic infections are treated with antiparasitics, fluid therapy and occasionally antibiotics if they have abscesses. Lead poisoning, prevalent in most admitted animals now, is treated with chelation drugs which help move toxins out of the body.

Possums receive large amounts of hate towards their ability to eat garbage, which is sourced from their adaptive diet, and their “unappealing” nature. In reality, not only are they generally docile, timid and arguably adorable, but they are incredibly important to our ecosystem. Many mothers are hit by cars which result in the death of their babies, since people assume they are not pregnant. Always double check if a hit possum is pregnant, if safe to, because a mother can birth 18-25 babies in a single liter, and it’s critical to reduce the amount of road kill deaths for such an important, local species.

The center is located at 228 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. It can be reached at 631-728-4200, and animal emergencies can be reported at 631-728-WILD (9453). The center is open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. seven days weekly. Visit wildliferescuecenter.org for info.