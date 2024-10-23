Seven Beach Lane Launches Immersive 'Explore & Pour' Wine Series in Westhampton

Seven Beach Lane hotel in Westhampton Beach

Westhampton’s boutique hotel Seven Beach Lane is introducing a new weekly wine series called “Explore & Pour,” starting this Thursday, October 24.

Explore & Pour Wine Thursdays is a specialized experience where Hamptons wine enthusiasts can meet, learn and taste some of the area’s finest local selections complete with charcuterie boards to accompany the wine flight.

Brittany Lewkowitz and Alexandra Dash, the cofounders of Echo Digital, a boutique marketing agency that is handling all of the marketing PR and social media for Seven Beach Lane, shared that the exclusive wine series that runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. is a curated tasting experience that features six handpicked wines guided by local winemakers.

The starting price of the tasting is $25, but for a more “elevated experience” guests can choose to upgrade to a two-course prix fixe dinner for $45.

It all starts this Thursday, with Wine 101, where guests will explore the history and taste of Cabernet, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. But that’s not all, the experience is planned out until the end of the year, and each week includes exposure to something new.

They will also work with wine barrels, watching the initiating process to age them — such that this week’s barrel will be ready in time for Thanksgiving and the one on Halloween will be just right by Christmas. Each week is sponsored by different local businesses.

The team that developed the wine series comprises seasoned beverage directors, mixologists, and a general manager who has been in the industry for a decade, Lewkowitz explained, “and all together, we were able to brainstorm and collaborate and develop the program, and then trickle down into all these weekly topics.”

On November 7, the group will work with Palmer and Pomona; November 17 will be a host’s guide to picking wine for Thanksgiving where event goers will learn about common and not so common pairings for classic Thanksgiving delicacies. Macari will be featured on November 21 with local themed dishes, perhaps something Thanksgiving themed. December 5 will be dedicated to Tuscan indigenous and international groves across Tuscany.

“The property is really interested in offering something to the locals and making sure that people have things to do, even in the colder season, while they’re in Westhampton,” Lewkowitz said.

Visit sevenbeachlane.com for more info.