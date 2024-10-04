Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, October 4-7, 2024

First Fridays at Love Lane in Mattituck are back!

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, October 4-7, 2024.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Live Music: Frank Palmeri

Friday, October 4, 4-7 p.m.

Don’t miss the acoustic stylings of Frank Palmeri while sipping on your favorite glasses and bottles at Clovis Point Vineyards.

1935 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com

Live from Laurel Canyon

Friday, October 4, 8 p.m.

Learn about legendary American folk artists and rock out to your favorite hits at the Suffolk Theater. Tickets are $59-$79.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Live Music with Tangerine

Saturday, October 5, 1 p.m.

Don’t miss Tangerine singing your favorite covers while enjoying delicious wines by the bottle or glass at Duck Walk Vineyards.

44535 Route 25, Southold. 631-765-3500, duckwalk.com

Live Music From Sharp Dressed Band at Jamesport Farm Brewery

Saturday, October 5, 1 p.m.

Don’t miss your favorite covers and bluesy ballads as presented by the lively Sharp Dressed Band in the Beer Garden at Jamesport Farm Brewery. Admission is $5, and seating is first-come, first-served. The event is for rockers ages 21 and older.

5873 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 844-JFB-BEER, jfbrewery.com/home

Jack Toad at Greenport Harbor Brewery

Saturday, October 5, 4-7 p.m.

Enjoy the rock, funk, blues and alt-country of Jack Toad while sipping on your favorite seasonal ales and IPAs at the Greenport Harbor Brewery.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

For the Beauty of the Earth

Saturday, October 5, 6:30 p.m.

Celebrate the earth’s beauty with piano, violin and pieces by contemporary composers inspired by nature at the Custer Observatory. After the concert, the Observatory staff will provide tours of the night sky through on-site telescopes. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for Observatory members. Children under age 16 are free.

1115 Main Bayview Avenue, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org/visit.html

Todd Grossman at Jason’s Vineyard

Sunday, October 6, 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Listen to live music while enjoying the gorgeous scenery and sipping on your favorite reds and whites at Jason’s Vineyard.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

Live Music with Matt Bruno

Sunday, October 6, All Day

Head to Twin Forks Brewery to hear the sounds of Matt Dorso while sipping on your favorite ales and IPAs.

807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-4233, twinforkbeer.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Greenport Farmer’s Market

Friday, October 4, 3-6 p.m.

Don’t miss one of the last weeks to check out fresh produce in Greenport that includes fruit, veggies, seafood, baked goods, wine, spirits and cider.

115 Front Street, Greenport. villageofgreenport.org

First Fridays on Love Lane

Friday, October 4

Don’t miss the last Friday night to enjoy live music, shopping, locally sourced beverages and food outdoors in downtown Mattituck.

Love Lane, Mattituck. mattituckchamber.org/first-fridays

Tai Chi in Mitchell Park

Saturday, October 5, 9 a.m.

Enjoy improved muscle strength, flexibility and balance while learning tai chi at Mitchell Park in Greenport. The event is free, and no registration is required.

115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org

Classic Wine Country Tour

Saturday and Sunday, October 5 and 6, 10 a.m.

Tour the North Fork on two wheels while enjoying privileged access to vineyards, olive oil and vinegar tastings, visits to local farm stands and a stroll down Love Lane. Tour add-ons include wine tastings at each vineyard and a catered lunch.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

Vinyasa in the Vines With Sheryl

Saturday, October 5, 10:15 a.m.

Stretch, pose and breathe your way to better mental and physical health in the gorgeous setting of Terra Vite Vineyards. Tickets are $25 for wine club members and $50 for non-members. Admission includes a wine tasting.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 516-297-8455, Sheryl@AriaYoga.com, terravitevineyard.com

Run the Vineyards at Pindar Vineyards

Sunday, October 6, 9 a.m.

Enjoy a 5K walk/run or 8K race through the blossoming Pindar Vineyards to support the NY Cancer Foundation. Afterward, enjoy wine, a Royal Elite BBQ food truck, Dilly Dilly Donuts, an awards ceremony and more!

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

“History in the Making” Golf Tournament

Monday, October 7, 10:00 a.m.

Swing your club to support the Southold Historical Society. Packages include green fees, carts, lockers, the driving range, refreshments, gift bags, dinner and drinks.

26342 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

CAST Food Drive

Saturday, October 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Bring your non-perishable food and personal care items to the Southold IGA or Cutchogue King Kullen Saturday morning to help Long Islanders in need.

54560 NY-25, Southold. 631-477-1717, castnorthfork.org

Corn Husk Doll

Saturday, October 5, 1-2 p.m.

Learn to make a doll from corn husks in this step-by-step instructional workshop at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library. A fee of $10 applies.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Poquatuck Hall: Celebrate 150 Years of Community Gathering

Saturday, October 5, 5-7 p.m.

Celebrate the 150th anniversary of Poquatuck Hall in Orient with oysters, sparkling wine and a silent auction.

1160 Village Lane, Orient. eventbrite.com/e/oysters-sparkling-for-poquatuck-halls-150th-tickets-1019790289207?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Beginner Line Dancing Class

Monday, October 7, 6:30 p.m.

Scoot on over to Spirit’s Promise Rescue, where you’ll learn the basics of line dancing while helping support the horses and continuing programs. Admission is $15 and registration is required.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0344, spiritspromise.com

Germany’s Liquid Beer: A Refreshing Look at the History of Beer

Wednesday, October 9, 7 p.m. (via Zoom)

Join historian Annette Isaacs while you learn about the history of beer and the German brewers who became beer barrons in the United States. Register in advance for Zoom info.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Get Arty

Thursday, October 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Join Hallockville Museum Farm for this two-hour paint party that includes a canvas you can take home. No experience is necessary, and wine will be served. Tickets are $30-$35.

6063 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org/countryfair

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Reflextions Art in the Park: Oktoberfest

Saturday, October 5

Don’t miss live music by the Bratwurst Boys and illuminated art that includes LED, incandescent, Fire, Black Light and Day Glow elements.

Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. reflextionsriverhead.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.