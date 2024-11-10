Meet Dr. Harvey Manes, Surgeon, Attorney, Author, Patron of the Arts, Philanthropist

Dr. Harvey Manes

For more than 40 years, he was an orthopedic surgeon running a practice that brought relief to many. He became an attorney, authored books and taught others. All the while, he pursued a passion for collecting art and became an adept sculptor and painter in his own right. Nowadays, Dr. Harvey Manes keeps busy as a philanthropist, spreading his love for art and helping causes wherever they arise.

On his trips to his Hamptons home, the doctor watched as the beloved Stargazer sculpture fell into disrepair. Donating the funds needed to complete its renovation perfectly matched his appreciation for art and his penchant for giving. He was moved by the story about the planned demolition of the historic Peter Crippen House in Huntington, a rare piece of Long Island’s African American heritage. Built in the 17th century and purchased by the freed slave in 1864, the home was saved in part through the support of Dr. Manes.

Hearing about the many animals left without homes during COVID-19, Manes stepped up with a substantial donation to the Long Beach Humane Society’s Kitty Cove. Having attended the famed Woodstock Festival as a college student in 1969, the spirit of love and harmony stuck with him all these years, leading to the creation of the Manes American Peace Prize. His sponsorship of gun buyback programs to get firearms off the street caught the attention of Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels, where he became a board member and benefactor. His foundation has since given millions to groups dedicated to the cause of peace, including the Global Institute, Barat Foundation, Kulanu Foundation, New York Against Gun Violence, Jewish Museum, Beautify Earth, Shaman David Cloud and Chabad. Never forgetting his roots, the doctor gave a $1 million to the Woodstock Museum.

Looking to cultivate the next generation of artisans, Dr. Manes granted three students at each of Nassau County’s high schools with $1,000 art scholarships. The recipients had their work displayed in a juried exhibition at the Nassau County Museum of Art, where the top three were awarded an additional $5,000. The show took place at Manes Art and Education Center, a 1920 building previously owned by the Frick family, renovated thanks to a $1 million donation from the doctor’s foundation. The art center isn’t the only building named for the philanthropist. He has funded art studios at the Spirit of Huntington Art Center and Life’s WORC in Garden City and created the Manes Art Center at the Hampton Synagogue, where he donated works from his personal collection.

Since he had his office in Lindenhurst for many years, he decided to become a prime sponsor of the Manes Studio Theater in Lindenhurst. He also has an OR suite in his name at Northwell Health. The doctor lets no moss grow under his feet.

Aside from his M.D. from Downstate Medical School and residency at Kings County Hospital at Downstate Medical Center, he earned a law degree and, for more than 40 years, was a clinical instructor of orthopedic surgery and taught surgery to numerous resident physicians at Nassau County University Hospital. He also served as a team physician at the university and high school levels and contributed numerous articles to various medical journals.

In his storied career, he’s also been a stockbroker and real estate investor, though his early fame came from performing the first artificial elbow transplant in the United States.

Beyond his ventures in art and business, the father of four and grandfather of five has authored several books, including Collecting Art: For Pleasure and Profit, aimed at educating readers on art investment, and The Nobel Peace Prize and How It Has Failed Us. He was named Art Collector of the Year by ArtHamptons and Man of the Year by the Suffolk County Legislature.

His collection, which includes works by Picasso, Dali, Hirst, Koons, KAWS, Banksy and Warhol, is frequently displayed at various museums. Through it all, he feels that his family is his most important contribution to the world. In his scant spare time, the doctor’s learning to speak Italian and served as a poll manager in this year’s election, in addition to volunteering for the Red Cross and the Parker Institute.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.