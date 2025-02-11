Model Christine Brinkley Set To Release Book 'Uptown Girl'

Christie Brinkley

Model Christie Brinkley, a resident of Bridgehampton, has announced she is putting pen to paper, in a forthcoming memoir scheduled to hit shelves sometime this spring. Titled Uptown Girl, Brinkley will tell of her life and career journeys, from being discovered outside a phone booth in 1974 in Paris, to her work as a model and an actress.

According to reports, Brinkley will dig deep into her personal life, including her relationship with her biological father, “harrowing experiences” that nearly ended her life and her four “tumultuous marriages.” Brinkley’s book title is a nod of course, to her ex-husband Billy Joel, whose music video for the song “Uptown Girl” starred Brinkley in 1983. The book will also feature photographs and dozens of Brinkley’s own artwork, reports say.

Brinkley celebrated her 71st birthday on Feb. 2 at her Bridgehampton home surrounded by friends. Her daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, threw a “fiesta” in honor of the supermodel, who confirmed the margaritas “were flowing.”

“The laughter, the music, the friendships, family, the love … these are what I cherish the most and am ever so grateful for,” Brinkley captioned a series of photos from the intimate gathering.