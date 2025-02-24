Recipe: Learn to Make Steamed Mussels with Italian Soffritto

Chef Hensel’s soffritto mussels.

Private chef Christopher Hensel invites you to try your hand at making his Steamed Mussels with Italian Soffritto!

“As a private chef, I’ve had many clients tell me they’d never make mussels at home—it’s something they only order at Duryea’s. But trust me, it’s way easier than it seems, and the results are absolutely worth it! The secret to this dish is the soffritto—an Italian base of onion, carrot, and celery that creates a rich and flavorful broth perfectly complementing the delicate seafood.” For more from Chef Hensel, visit his website chefchristopherhensel.com.

Steamed Mussels with Italian Soffritto

Ingredients:

2 pounds fresh mussels

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 large onion, 1 medium carrot, 1 celery stalk, 3 cloves of garlic, all roughly chopped

2 tablespoons dried oregano

1 cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons butter (optional)

1 bunch fresh parsley, chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Lemon wedges and crusty bread for serving

Instructions:

Prepare the Mussels:

Rinse the mussels thoroughly under cold water.

Discard any mussels that remain open after a firm tap.

Remove the “beards” from the flat side of each mussel.

Rinse again and set aside.

Make the Soffritto:

Use a blender or food processor to blend the onion, carrot, celery, and garlic with the olive oil.

Process until the vegetables are finely chopped.

Cook the Soffritto:

Cook the vegetable mixture in a large pot over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened and fragrant, about 15–20 minutes.

Build the Sauce:

Increase the heat to medium-high.

Add the white wine and oregano, and simmer for 3 minutes.

Season generously with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Steam the Mussels:

Add the mussels to the pot, stirring gently to coat them in the soffritto mixture.

Cover the pot and steam for 5–7 minutes, shaking the pot occasionally to ensure even cooking.

The mussels are done when they have opened.

Discard any mussels that remain closed.

Stir in the parsley and butter (if using).

Serve:

Serve the mussels immediately, ladled into bowls with a generous amount of the flavorful broth.

Garnish with lemon wedges and offer crusty bread for dipping.